For independent filmmakers like you, ambition has never been the problem. But time, budget, and disconnected workflows? That's another matter.
With Flow Studio and Flow Capture, you can change the equation—and remove production barriers without losing control of your unique vision. Direct performances, review in real time, and keep teams aligned from first shot to final cut. The results? Big studio quality you can see on screen, all on an indie budget.
You have stories to tell—and you don't need technology costs or limitations to hold you back. Flow Studio helps you create without constraint, with AI-powered 3D tools that transform your live-action footage into editable CG scenes you control. No settling for fixed AI outputs. No complex setup. Just exportable, editable CG elements you can fine-tune frame by frame and finish in your favorite software (like Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine).
It's Hollywood-level VFX, build for indie filmmakers like you.
You may not have a big studio budget—or a crew of hundreds—but that doesn't mean you can't still be connected and organized. Flow Capture (formerly Moxion and PIX) connects your production and postproduction workflows in one seamless platform for safe, secure access and review.
Capture and share on-set camera footage in seconds. Review and edit dailies in real time. And organize everything cleanly for ease in post. All with the security features that Hollywood studios rely on.
Customer Story
Go behind the scenes and learn how markerless, AI motion capture helped Boxel Studios move faster—while keeping creative control.
Image credit: Boxel Studios
Report
See how today’s studios and productions collaborate freely from anywhere, without putting their work or IP at risk.
Article
Discover how editorial and review can stay in sync—cutting, reviewing, and iterating without extra exports, handoffs, or workflow slowdowns.
—Dean Hughes, Shooter & Editor, Corridor Digital
—Ron Ames, Producer, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
