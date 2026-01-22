Flow Studio & Flow Capture

Impossible?
Not anymore.

AI-assisted mocap you can direct. Secure real-time review and collaboration. With Flow Studio and Flow Capture, you can achieve studio-quality VFX and workflows—on an indie budget.

Flow Studio overview (video: 1:08 min.)

Create without constraint

For independent filmmakers like you, ambition has never been the problem. But time, budget, and disconnected workflows? That's another matter.

With Flow Studio and Flow Capture, you can change the equation—and remove production barriers without losing control of your unique vision. Direct performances, review in real time, and keep teams aligned from first shot to final cut. The results? Big studio quality you can see on screen, all on an indie budget.

Take your stories further: Hollywood-level tools for Sundance budgets
Raw footage converted to an animated scene with AI motion capture.

AI-assisted mocap you can direct

You have stories to tell—and you don't need technology costs or limitations to hold you back. Flow Studio helps you create without constraint, with AI-powered 3D tools that transform your live-action footage into editable CG scenes you control. No settling for fixed AI outputs. No complex setup. Just exportable, editable CG elements you can fine-tune frame by frame and finish in your favorite software (like Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine).

 

It's Hollywood-level VFX, build for indie filmmakers like you.

Learn more
A monitor displaying a shot in Flow Capture for sharing.

Digital dailies and review for powerful collaboration

You may not have a big studio budget—or a crew of hundreds—but that doesn't mean you can't still be connected and organized. Flow Capture (formerly Moxion and PIX) connects your production and postproduction workflows in one seamless platform for safe, secure access and review.

 

Capture and share on-set camera footage in seconds. Review and edit dailies in real time. And organize everything cleanly for ease in post. All with the security features that Hollywood studios rely on.

 

Learn more

Explore studio-quality workflows for indie filmmakers

A scary monster designed by Boxel Studios.

Customer Story

Get a sneak peek at the Boxel Studios workflow on Superman & Lois

Go behind the scenes and learn how markerless, AI motion capture helped Boxel Studios move faster—while keeping creative control.

 

Read story

Image credit: Boxel Studios

A filmmaker on set looking at a monitor.

Report

See how to protect your ideas in the era of AI and the cloud

See how today’s studios and productions collaborate freely from anywhere, without putting their work or IP at risk.

 

Download white paper
A man working in Avid at his desk.

Article

Connect Avid and Flow Capture for seamless workflows

Discover how editorial and review can stay in sync—cutting, reviewing, and iterating without extra exports, handoffs, or workflow slowdowns.

 

Learn more

Connect with your peers

The Flow Studio interface, showing a character rig.

YouTube

Find exclusive learning content, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes looks at the best Autodesk has to offer.

 

Watch videos
A scared woman from a film by Twisted Pictures.

Media & entertainment blog

Go deeper with our latest industry insights, stories, and case studies featuring filmmakers, artists, and auteurs like you.

 

Visit blog
Two animated characters with living room furniture, outside.

Creator community

See how other storytellers, 3D artists, and filmmakers are bringing their visions to life—and share your own journey.

Join community

How will AI impact the filmmaking community?

Find out in our free report, Spotlight on AI in Media & Entertainment. You'll find insights from top leaders about the ways artificial intelligence is poised to transform the industry, the new challenges that come with it, and what it might mean for your creative process.