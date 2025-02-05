& Construction
See for yourself. Here are the key advantages, plus a side-by-side comparison of an InfoDrainage workflow versus other software.
If a solution requires you to use multiple different systems, it’s not a solution at all—it’s a workaround. No water professional should have to use a workaround to solve drainage challenges.
InfoDrainage is built so you can work uninterrupted from a single platform. It lets your team design drainage infrastructure with fewer steps, reducing errors and speeding up delivery.
Work from a unified stormwater platform that can round-trip data between models and site designs in one click.
Get the go-ahead from authorities with SWMM calculations, SuDS features, and FHWA-approved culverts.
Calculate SCS curve number calculations automatically and instantly generate reports with custom criteria.