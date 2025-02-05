InfoDrainage

Switch to the smarter drainage design platform

InfoDrainage integrates with Civil 3D, automates calculations, and supports key industry standards. It offers more logical workflows for your team, and better outcomes for your catchment.

Graphic showing the workflow efficiency afforded by the InfoDrainage and Civil 3D integration

InfoDrainage is better where it matters

See for yourself. Here are the key advantages, plus a side-by-side comparison of an InfoDrainage workflow versus other software.

Composition showing a drainage designer at work enveloped by InfoDrainage and Civil 3D models

One platform. No workarounds.

If a solution requires you to use multiple different systems, it’s not a solution at all—it’s a workaround. No water professional should have to use a workaround to solve drainage challenges.  

InfoDrainage is built so you can work uninterrupted from a single platform. It lets your team design drainage infrastructure with fewer steps, reducing errors and speeding up delivery.

Model and design in sync

Work from a unified stormwater platform that can round-trip data between models and site designs in one click.

Work with trusted tools

Get the go-ahead from authorities with SWMM calculations, SuDS features, and FHWA-approved culverts.

Automate manual tasks

Calculate SCS curve number calculations automatically and instantly generate reports with custom criteria.

Upgrade your team’s stormwater tools

Book a consultation with an Autodesk expert. We’ll show you how InfoDrainage could help you solve your current stormwater challenges, and how easy it is to switch.