Deep-dive into Revit features for structural engineers

As structural engineers face challenges related to labor shortages, disconnected data, and project complexity, Revit workflows can help.
See how in this free e-book.

Learn about updates for:

Structural analytical modeling

The structural analytical modeling workflow in Revit has been reimagined to help engineers coordinate across structural physical and analytical models while driving BIM-centric analysis workflows from Revit.

 

Concrete design

Revit provides detailers with advanced BIM capabilities for modeling 3D concrete reinforcement and creating shop drawings and bending schedules, allowing you to create 3D rebar models with high fidelity and accuracy.

 

Steel design

Revit gives you access to library-based steel connection design automation features that help structural engineers work on typical steel buildings faster and more precisely and integrate the analysis and detailing phases of a project. 

 

What's new for structural engineers in Revit

Download the free e-book! 

 

Find out how new and enhanced features in recent releases of Revit support structural workflows, from initial design and analysis to detailed design and detailing. The e-book deep-dives into workflows for structural analytical modeling, concrete design, and steel design.

 

We are committed to continually evolving Revit to better support structural engineers with the advanced tools required to meet the demands of the AECO industry and work in integrated BIM workflows.

ebook

Beyond design and documentation

See what's new for structural engineers in Revit in this e-book covering structural analytical modeling, steel design, and concrete design. 