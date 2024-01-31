Ralf H. KOMOR from KOMOR INTERIM MANAGEMENT is Interim Manager, Digital Sales Evangelist and BIM Enthusiast in Ladenburg, Germany. He develops new business models and sales strategies for medium-sized companies and accompanies change processes in people and organizations.

He looks back on over three decades of experience from national and international projects. He was and is primarily active for manufacturing companies, in plant engineering and construction as well as in the contract business. His focus is on developing, restructuring, and successfully managing the sales of products, systems, plants, and services. He is passionately involved in the mandates and appreciates working with people from the company environment.

Ralf H. Komor has operational management experience at C-level as managing director and member of the management board; in the course of his work, he has been responsible for the staff of up to 1,250 employees and sales responsibility for up to 120.