For the past 30 years, Dr. Denise Taylor has pursued a career spanning two main areas of professional and academic specialism – environmental education and strategic marketing, predominantly working with manufacturing and technology businesses in the UK and abroad.

At the start of 2020, Denise created Wylde Connections with the aim of bringing the different facets of her professional experience together. Her vision is to help manufacturing and industrial SMEs to be better and do better and to look at growth and development through the lens of sustainability.

Transformative learning and technology are two areas that Denise is passionate about, having explored the world of immersive learning 15 years ago when it was in its infancy. Technology is already playing a key role in the sustainability agenda and has much to offer particularly in the realms of new product design and innovation and artificial intelligence.

Through Wylde, Denise is keen to educate businesses and their staff about sustainability and has been busy created online courses and blended learning programs to achieve this.