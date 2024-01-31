Dr Saeed Talebi is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Engineering and the Built Environment at Birmingham City University. His current research interest is in the areas of dimensional tolerance management, condition monitoring of infrastructure, and platform design using technologies such as 3D scanning, UAV, thermography, BIM, and AI. Bringing the practical experience of working on a number of projects, he is researching and helping teams manage the interfaces between theory and practice. Saeed has recently completed a £120K project funded by Network Rail as the Co-Investigator. This project utilizes emerging surveying methods and AI to replace visual inspection of railway bridges.