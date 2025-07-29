& Construction
Experience the future of hydraulic modeling with Info360 Insight. Our seamless integration allows InfoWater Pro users to effortlessly import their models, leveraging real-time SCADA and IoT data for quicker and more accurate calibration. Watch how this revolutionary feature simplifies your workflow and enhances model validation.
Compare multiple calibration scenarios and simulations with real-world sensor data. Validate your water models using up-to-date system data from SCADA and IoT sources.
Automate data collection, cleansing, reporting, and consolidation through securely shared workspaces.
Turn your data into decisions in real-time and minimize water loss, non-revenue water, and energy usage with purpose-built KPIs.
Learn about the best practices and real-world applications that can help you make informed decisions and drive innovation in your projects. Dive into the e-book to start leveraging the full potential of your data.
Blog
Autodesk’s InfoWater Pro and Info360 Insight have built-in tools to greatly streamline model calibration using dynamic dashboards.
Blog
Learn how to create a dynamic digital twin of your water networks.
Features
From flexible reporting and dashboards to real-time data sharing, review the snapshot of our new enhancements.