Machine Learning meets Drainage Design

Building more resilient and sustainable water systems for all, with help from artificial intelligence.

Machine Learning Deluge

Predict flood maps quickly and accurately when applying water on the site surface, all while leveraging new built-in artificial intelligence.

Project Centre Limited Machine Learning

eBook: Designing drainage for a solar farm in the UK with strict requirements

Tasked with strict drainage compliance requirements for a solar panel farm in the UK countryside, Project Centre used machine learning deluge to streamline design workflows and achieve the results they needed.

The power of AI in the hands of drainage designers

Faster site analysis

InfoDrainage’s ML Deluge tool can analyze and predict channeling and ponding, enabling more informed decision making in the drainage design process. 

 

Enhanced model stability

Machine learning algorithms are not vulnerable to hydraulic modelling instabilities as no equations are being solved to establish where the water is.

 

Iterative design

Enable iterative, interactive, and real-time modification, encouraging users to make a change, get instant feedback on the flood map, understand the impact, and implement improvements to the design.

 

Project Centre: Designing drainage for a solar farm with Machine Learning Deluge

Project Centre leveraged the Machine Learning Deluge Tool to determine stormwater controls placement on a large 42-hectare solar farm in the United Kingdom.

Generating responsive flood maps with the Machine Learning Deluge Tool

InfoDrainage 2025 delivers additional functionality to Machine Learning Deluge, allowing users to stamp ponds and swales directly onto the surface and generate updated flood maps within the deluge analysis.

