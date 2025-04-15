Jacobs Exclusive

Autodesk Tech Days

Save The Dates: May 20-23, 2025

Autodesk logo & Jacobs logo

Powered by Jacobs & Autodesk

Autodesk and Jacobs have partnered to bring you an exciting virtual event focused on innovation and collaboration. Join us for a multi-day conference where you'll explore best practices, innovation, and growth opportunities with Autodesk products. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Kickoff Session

Join this live event kickoff session as leaders from Jacobs and Autodesk come together to accept the challenge of reinventing tomorrow!

Digital Sessions

Get ready for an exclusive sneak peek into our upcoming sessions! These insightful gatherings are designed to spotlight innovative best practices and spark lively discussions with your colleagues. Dive in and discover the excitement that's coming your way!

Machines in a laboratory

Coming Soon

Digital Replication Initiatives in Life Sciences Projects

ACC & ADSK image

Coming Soon

ACC Project Startup Utility Tool

Transportation infrastructure with digital overlay

Coming Soon

ACC Revisions and Packaging Initiative

Man working on a laptop

Coming Soon

Model Development Manger Discussion

5 people speaking in a panel discussion

Coming Soon

Panel: Industry Leaders: Our Successful Global ACC Rollout (Option 1)

3 people speaking in a panel discussion

Coming Soon

Panel: Industry Leaders: Our Successful Global ACC Rollout (Option 2)

Two people using VR glasses to look at building plans

Coming Soon

Jacobs Way VR Approach Documentation Initiative

Autodesk Forma

Coming Soon

Forma Keynote Discussion

Forma & ADSK image

Coming Soon

Forma: How to Get Started

Man digitally connected to several buildings

Coming Soon

ACC for EPCM/ Design Build Project Delivery

Woman presenting to a laptop

Coming Soon

Model Performance Analytics Initiative

Man presenting to a laptop

Coming Soon

Flex Your Digital Sim: Using Simulation to Optimize Your Workflows

Image of Jacobs Sync tool

Coming Soon

Sync for Revit Tool Automation

People with notebooks and laptops giving a high five

Coming Soon

Jacobs Way and Design Automation

Water coming out of a dam

Coming Soon

Autodesk Water Initiatives

Civil 3D & ADSK image

Coming Soon

Civil 3D Roadmap & Community of Practice

ACC & ADSK image

Coming Soon

ACC Roadmap & Community of Practice

Revit & ADSK image

Coming Soon

Revit Roadmap & Community of Practice

Plant 3D & ADSK image

Coming Soon

Plant 3D Roadmap & Community of Practice

People connecting to others digitally

Coming Soon

How To Get Involved with the Autodesk Team

Two presenters having a discussion

Coming Soon

Fireside Discussion: Autodesk Vision of Future