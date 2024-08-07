InfoWorks ICM

Model water systems to weather any storm

Simulate storm events, uncover vulnerabilities in your catchment, and mitigate flood risks with defenses that withstand changing weather patterns.

Composition showing radar data in InfoWorks ICM

Protect your community for years to come

InfoWorks ICM supports you through every stage of stormwater management, from designing more sustainable drainage to planning optimal flood defenses.

Download the one-pager to see what Autodesk software brings to each step of the water management lifecycle, with impressive results from real-world success stories.

Engineer sat at a computer, modeling stormwater in InfoWorks ICM

Know your catchment inside out

Rainfall isn’t just increasing—its global patterns are shifting, with intense bursts of rain exposing vulnerabilities in key infrastructure.

To manage more water in drastically less time, communities need predictive tools that enable proactive measures.

Model your catchment with InfoWorks ICM for the visibility and control you need to make informed, data-driven decisions ahead of time, and keep your community safe from storms.

Collaborate in the cloud

Work faster from the cloud with fewer errors. Share data, edit models from anywhere, and run simulations in parallel.

Preserve the environment

Design more sustainable drainage with natural flood defenses. Meet green regulations and plan for long-term resilience.

Improve flood resilience

Build effective, adaptive flood risk plans based on real-time catchment data and extensive scenario testing.

We can help you prepare for the
storms ahead

Book a consultation with an Autodesk expert and see how InfoWorks ICM could help you keep your community safe through severe weather.