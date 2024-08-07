How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
InfoWorks ICM supports you through every stage of stormwater management, from designing more sustainable drainage to planning optimal flood defenses.
Download the one-pager to see what Autodesk software brings to each step of the water management lifecycle, with impressive results from real-world success stories.
Mapping 'Flash Flood Alley'
storm model achieved in one of the most flood-prone cities in the US
identified as major flood risks and mitigated, including over 100 homes
– Sheila Thomas-Ambat, Public Services Director, City of Fayetteville
saved by reducing flood risks and property damage
at-risk structures prevented from flooding
Rainfall isn’t just increasing—its global patterns are shifting, with intense bursts of rain exposing vulnerabilities in key infrastructure.
To manage more water in drastically less time, communities need predictive tools that enable proactive measures.
Model your catchment with InfoWorks ICM for the visibility and control you need to make informed, data-driven decisions ahead of time, and keep your community safe from storms.
Work faster from the cloud with fewer errors. Share data, edit models from anywhere, and run simulations in parallel.
Design more sustainable drainage with natural flood defenses. Meet green regulations and plan for long-term resilience.
Build effective, adaptive flood risk plans based on real-time catchment data and extensive scenario testing.
Book a consultation with an Autodesk expert and see how InfoWorks ICM could help you keep your community safe through severe weather.