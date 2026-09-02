State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Industrialized Construction coming soon

Autodesk’s upcoming Spotlight on Industrialized Construction report explores the current state of Industrialized Construction, drawing on research and perspectives from global industry leaders. The report is informed by survey data from 869 respondents across architecture, engineering, construction, building products, and related sectors, offering a broad view of how IC is being adopted across industries.

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