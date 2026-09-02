Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk’s upcoming Spotlight on Industrialized Construction report explores the current state of Industrialized Construction, drawing on research and perspectives from global industry leaders. The report is informed by survey data from 869 respondents across architecture, engineering, construction, building products, and related sectors, offering a broad view of how IC is being adopted across industries.
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