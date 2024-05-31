How to buy
Autodesk Booth #133310 | September 9-14
IMTS is America's largest and longest-running industry trade show, occupying more than 1.3 million sq. ft. of exhibit space inside Chicago's McCormick Place.
Learn how the Autodesk Design and Make platform enables manufacturers to digitally transform their workflows to create more innovative and better-performance products with increased operational efficiency. Autodesk Fusion connects capabilities, data, and processes across the entire product development lifecycle with powerful CAD, CAM, CAE, PLM, and MES capabilities. See how advanced Autodesk AI can help analyze, automate, and augment your manufacturing processes.
Think you can design faster than anyone else? Stop by the Autodesk booth and participate in our Daily Design challenge where you will race against other industry professionals to have the quickest design time.
Stop by the Autodesk booth to see the flying vehicle designed and manufactured by the Autodesk Research team, showcasing a novel performance-aided design approach and advanced manufacturing.
Join on Wednesday Sept 11 at 1pm for a head to head CAM competition of industry professionals, students and Autodesk employees battling it out for the title of top CAM programmer.
Calling all Fusion customers
Stop by the Ask the Experts zone in the Autodesk booth and ask all your Fusion questions to the experts. We will have customer advocates from every domain ready to dive into your issues, document your feedback and share all the important tips & tricks.
Leveraging AI and Advanced Modeling Techniques to Design Better Products for Additive Manufacturing
Additive manufacturing has enabled large scale production of designs we all used to think would be impossible to produce. This has enabled people to design significantly better products and do so much faster than ever before. All of this has caused a ripple effect throughout the industry, leading to significant changes to the way designers and engineers design as well as develop the products we know and love.
In this presentation, we will show you how profound of an impact the additive manufacturing industry has had on design and engineering. He will explore how it has changed the product development workflow and timelines as well as how additive manufacturing changed the math behind capital expenditures on releasing new products.
If you are curious as to how 3D printing has changed the way that we design, develop and bring products to market, this presentation is for you!
Presenter: Jason Lichtman, Sr. Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk Fusion
Day & Time: Tuesday Sept 10 | 2:15 - 3:10pm | W192-A
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.