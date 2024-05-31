Leveraging AI and Advanced Modeling Techniques to Design Better Products for Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing has enabled large scale production of designs we all used to think would be impossible to produce. This has enabled people to design significantly better products and do so much faster than ever before. All of this has caused a ripple effect throughout the industry, leading to significant changes to the way designers and engineers design as well as develop the products we know and love.​



In this presentation, we will show you how profound of an impact the additive manufacturing industry has had on design and engineering. He will explore how it has changed the product development workflow and timelines as well as how additive manufacturing changed the math behind capital expenditures on releasing new products.



If you are curious as to how 3D printing has changed the way that we design, develop and bring products to market, this presentation is for you!



Presenter: Jason Lichtman, Sr. Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk Fusion



Day & Time: Tuesday Sept 10 | 2:15 - 3:10pm | W192-A