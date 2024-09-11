Make the complex simple with Fusion 360

From idea to prototype to product.

A man looks at a 3D printed workpiece

A new way to design and manufacture together

Fusion 360 is an accessible, proven solution that connects and empowers global design and engineering teams to innovate, aspire, and solve the problems of tomorrow, today. Trusted by millions to design, simulate, electrify, and manufacture their designs, Fusion 360 is a fully extensible cloud solution that bridges the gap between CAD and CAM operations to cover all your needs. Bring your team and stakeholders together on a single product design software platform.

Designers in a meeting

Key benefits for designers:

  • Implementation is user-friendly and seamless
  • Comprehensive platform encompasses the entire product development cycle, from design to prototyping
  • Generative design capabilities deliver cost and material savings
  • Functionality can be expanded through Fusion 360 extensions
  • Unlimited cloud-based simulations promote enhanced design and workflow optimization
  • Preferred choice of numerous engineering schools and universities for training aspiring talent

Two engineers working

Key benefits for engineers:

  • Offers effortless usability and seamless implementation
  • Boosts productivity and streamlines operations
  • Significantly reduces costs and lead time for fixtures, spare parts, and tools
  • Maximizes material efficiency through generative design
  • Minimizes waste and prevents overproduction
  • Is widely used in engineering schools and universities for talent development
  • Harnesses unlimited cloud-based simulations to enhance design and workflow optimization

Man working in Fusion

Already a Fusion user?

Unlock the power of Fusion 360 extensions. Our exclusive on-demand webinar series for beginners and advanced users offers valuable insights, tips, and techniques to help you access capabilities such as complex machining strategies, generative design, and additive manufacturing workflows.

Customer success stories

Discover how industry leaders are leveraging Fusion 360 to drive innovation and achieve remarkable results:

BBi Autosport

BBi Autosport

Pushing the boundaries of motorsports and 3D modeling

BBi Autosport explains how Fusion 360 enabled it to design the Hoonipigasus, “a car that can do nearly anything.”

 

Read more
Toyota

Toyota

Generative design seat frame with AI

For the future of comfortable car interiors, Toyota uses generative design to create a seat frame that is safe, lightweight, beautiful, and sustainable.

 

Read more
Nerc Precision Engineering

Nerc Precision Engineering

Precision redefined

Discover how Nerc Precision Engineering achieved unmatched precision and efficiency with Fusion 360, optimizing its design and manufacturing processes.

 

Read more

Unlock your full potential with Fusion 360

Take the first step toward transforming your design and manufacturing processes. Contact your account owner today to learn more about how Fusion 360 can revolutionize your business.

 

Fill out the form or reach out to our sales team directly.