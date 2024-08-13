Quality management when you need it

Do you track production quality in real-time? Fusion Operations does, and can help you keep up with the pressures of safety, quality, and regulatory compliances with real-time data analysis.

Step into a new era of quality management

With real-time data analytics, Fusion Operations provides immediate insights into your inventory, workforce, and production activities, ensuring traceability and transparency across your operations.

Real time production data

Fusion Operations offers real-time data insights into your inventory, worker, and production activities. This helps simplify traceability of inventory, materials, and production methods, enabling you to achieve and maintain a clear picture of your operations.

 

Waste reduction insights

Fusion Operations allows you to define and document production waste and rework. Performing quality analysis lets you quickly identify processes that generate an abnormal level of waste and correct them to boost your efficiency.

 

Consumption and lot traceability details

Fusion Operations lets workers input actual inventory quantities for each production job, log what lots the materials is consumed from, and mark which machines or workstations used. This lets each aspect of a production order be traced in the event of auditing. 

 

Document control

Fusion Operations streamlines organization and management of production records such as work instructions, checklists, and quality policies. The addition of integrated announcements for workers and digital acceptance of new and updated policies helps ensure employees have what they need to succeed.

 

Quality Management with Fusion Operations

When production quality is important, do you have the means to quickly and easily track where that issue originated?

Gain confidence in your manufacturing through advanced quality assurance with real-time data insights of inventory, worker, and production to minimize waste, simplify traceability, and optimize processes for audit-ready production using Autodesk Fusion Operations.

