Becoming part of Autodesk's manufacturing platform, the innovative features of Fusion Operations now enable manufacturers with an MES solution that's both powerful and user-friendly. Elevate your manufacturing operations, ensure product quality, and drive efficiency with Autodesk Fusion Operations.
Gain instant insights into your production processes. Track work-in-progress, machine utilization, and operator performance seamlessly. Get a clear view of your shop floor activities, from raw material intake to finished product dispatch.
Effortlessly adjust and prioritize production schedules with our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Respond to changes in demand or unforeseen disruptions swiftly. Identify bottlenecks and potential issues in real-time, allowing for immediate corrective actions.
By providing operators with clear instructions and real-time feedback, boost overall productivity and reduce errors.
Ensure every product meets the highest quality standards. Autodesk Fusion Operations allows for real-time quality checks, ensuring compliance with industry regulations.
Harness the power of real-time data analytics to make informed decisions that drive continuous improvement. Reduce costs and optimize your ROI.
—James Pastre, Quality Manager, IG Masonry Support
—Pedro Costa, Production Manager, Termobrasa
—Declan Brown, Production Manager, Laser Tech
A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a software solution to automate and digitize manufacturing processes. Manage, monitor, and track the transformation of raw materials into finished products in real-time. Gain insight into manufacturing operations to see how to improve performance, lower costs and increase production efficiency.
Autodesk Fusion Operations brings together MES and ERP capabilities, consolidating the number of tools used, streamlining your workflow to require fewer tools, and enabling communication of relevant information back and forth.
Autodesk Fusion Operations is a multi-capable tool, used by manufacturing engineers, production managers, quality managers, fulfilment, and shop floor fabricators.