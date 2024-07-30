How to buy
Shop Talk is a podcast created for and by the passionate Autodesk Fusion community of designers and makers. We were inspired to share our everyday conversations with users — what projects are exciting them, what they are trying to learn to do, and how Fusion can help.
Whether you're a Fusion fan curious about what your favorite influencer is up to or you're simply looking for something to listen to in your own shop, we’re bringing you the candid conversations about all things design and make.
Spencer is living the designer's dream. He's best known for his YouTube channel, Sketch a Day, which focuses on industrial design sketching and the product design process. But there are so many other layers to his work, including consulting, design education, woodworking and more.
Xyla Foxlin is a mechatronics engineer who is led by her passion for the arts and working with her hands. A self-described “speedy jet with a broken compass,” her YouTube channel is a mix of complex engineering projects and her bright personality. We discussed her process, her dream projects, and why the hand drill is the foundation of all tools.
Mike is known for Stanceworks, an online journal featuring some of the best modified cars that focus on stance culture. But he's not just a writer and photographer—he's also an accomplished car builder, amateur TimeAttack racer, and authority on K-swapped Ferraris. He can be found documenting his exciting car builds on his YouTube channel.
If you're part of the online machining community, you know John and Saunders Machine Works. He's a self-taught machinist, educator, business owner, YouTuber, and key member of the Fusion community. In this episode, he shares his thoughts on getting started in business and Fusion as a tool.
Brad Rodriguez is best known for his Youtube channel, Fix This Build That, where he does woodworking and DIY projects. A mechanical engineer by education, he has always loved working with his hands and in the outdoors. In his videos, you'll see him do anything from making furniture to full-scale home remodeling.
After inventing an award-winning disability aid at only 16 years old, Ruth Amos has dedicated herself to inspiring kids to explore the engineering field. An inventor and engineer, she runs the YouTube channel, Kids Invent Stuff, where every month, she takes a child's idea and brings it to life on her channel.
Stefan is a well-known in the CNC and 3D printing community as Youtube personality CNC Kitchen. On his channel, Stefan shares reviews, tutorials, and experiments related to CNC machines and 3D printers. He also covers topics like machine calibration, material testing, slicing software, and much more.
Francis is the founder of Unik Metal, a Canadian fabrication studio specializing in a range of custom architectural components. Its projects range from personal residences to commercial spaces. In this episode, Trent and Francis discuss business strategies, product creation, AI, and more!
From his Voidstar Labs, Zack uses his background in prototyping to develop electronics (both wearable and not), push the limits of 3D printing, and create whatever his heart desires. The conversation we have is candid, wide-ranging, and full of hot takes!
In this first-ever traveling episode of Shop Talk, Jonathan travels to Justin Brouillette of PDX CNC to see his shop! Don't miss this episode to learn how he approached the common job shop challenges of machine setup, organization, tidiness, and assembly line design.
Sam launched BRCHN Design House with the mission of redefining the concept-to-market design process. By pairing the latest software and hardware toolsets with clean sheet thinking, he offers world-class design work to clients. In this episode, we talk about humanoid robots, the next generation of designers, and surviving an apocalypse in Los Angeles.
Whether it’s music, websites, software, furniture, vintage scooters or motorcycles—Bob Clagett likes to make it. A software developer by trade, he left his job to focus full time on his iconic YouTube channel I Like to Make Stuff. His goal is to inspire and educate others that if you want something... make it!
Phil is a designer, builder, and YouTuber based out of Hamburg, Germany. Whether it's woodworking, machining, welding, 3D printing, prototyping, tinkering, or just a really cool bike project, Phil has probably got a video for it. In this episode, we talk about how to build up a shop, among other things.
Charlie is an industrial designer who started his YouTube channel to show people the behind-the-scenes process of developing functional devices. In this episode of Shop Talk, he shares his thoughts on industrial design as a career, the joys of 3D printing, and the sunk-cost fallacy in 3D modeling.
