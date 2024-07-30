Shop Talk is a podcast created for and by the passionate Autodesk Fusion community of designers and makers. We were inspired to share our everyday conversations with users — what projects are exciting them, what they are trying to learn to do, and how Fusion can help.

Whether you're a Fusion fan curious about what your favorite influencer is up to or you're simply looking for something to listen to in your own shop, we’re bringing you the candid conversations about all things design and make.