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Design live. Decide sooner.
We’ve unveiled Forma Street Design, a new cloud-based software for early-stage street design. Part of Autodesk Forma, the AEC industry cloud, Forma Street Design helps civil engineers and transportation planners explore design changes quickly, understand their impact, and compare options with stakeholders. Once the design direction is set, teams can continue into Civil 3D with less rework.
By joining the waitlist, you’ll have the opportunity to be among the first to explore Forma Street Design. Secure your spot today.
Import GIS layers, terrain, adjacent buildings, and property boundaries in minutes instead of hours.
Add a bus bulb-out in a click, move an alignment, see impact on vehicle tracking live, explore lane configurations in plan and section at once.
Once you’re confident in your design direction, move directly into Civil 3D for detailed engineering without the rework.
See what Kimley-Horn had to say about their experience with Forma Street Design.
Access and bring in GIS layers, terrain, adjacent buildings, and property boundary data in minutes, so you can design around real-world constraints.
Use real alignment calculations (the same used in Civil 3D) with instantly editable curve radii and automatically generated intersections.
Adjust both in sync, visualize changes live, and see the impact on vehicle tracking instantly.
Carry alignments, assemblies, and sub-assemblies straight into Civil 3D, reducing rework when detailed engineering begins.
Turn street designs into a presentation-ready visuals for stakeholder meetings, with AI-powered rendering to explore atmosphere, materiality, and mood.
—Mats Dale | Civil Engineer, Kimley-Horn
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