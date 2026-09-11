Design live. Decide sooner.

We’ve unveiled Forma Street Design, a new cloud-based software for early-stage street design. Part of Autodesk Forma, the AEC industry cloud, Forma Street Design helps civil engineers and transportation planners explore design changes quickly, understand their impact, and compare options with stakeholders. Once the design direction is set, teams can continue into Civil 3D with less rework.

By joining the waitlist, you’ll have the opportunity to be among the first to explore Forma Street Design. Secure your spot today.