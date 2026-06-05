Start every project on smarter ground

Forma for Buildings is for early phase building design. Quickly create a workable site, test massing, and run a daylight study in minutes. When detailing begins, you do it knowing the concept already holds up.

Early-stage design finally has its own workspace.

Early-stage design finally has its own workspace.

Built for the part of the process that usually doesn't get a dedicated tool. Forma for Buildings gives architects a workspace to set context, test daylight, and explore massing before detail design begins. By the time the detailed work starts, the big decisions have already held up to a real test.

What Forma for Buildings does

early stage design

Site context

Set the site in minutes, not days.

Drop a location and get terrain, surrounding buildings, and zoning context automatically. No more GIS files to chase or aerial PDFs to trace just to start a concept.

 

Daylight & shadow

Daylight & shadow

Test daylight before you commit to a scheme.

Run sun and shadow studies on a massing model in the same tool you set it up in. Catch a bad orientation in week one, not in week six after the floorplans are done.

 

Early massing

Early massing

Explore more options before the detail work starts.

Try three concepts in the time it used to take to draw one. Compare them side by side and move forward with the one that holds up.

 

How early-stage design works in Forma for Buildings.

Forma for Buildings sits at the beginning of your work. The early decisions get made somewhere they can actually be tested, so the concept you commit to has already been pressure-tested.

Start with the site already in place

Drop in a project location and Forma for Buildings pulls together terrain, surrounding buildings, and zoning context. The prep work that used to take days starts ready.

Make the big decisions in Forma for Buildings

Set context, test daylight, run massing options. Decide orientation, footprint, and scheme before detailing begins.

Move forward with confidence

By the time detail design begins, the site, sun, and form decisions have already been tested. Less rework later. Stronger choices on day one.

Get started with Forma Site Design.

Customer Story

Customer Story

Forma Site Design and AI for high-impact pursuits.

Learn Data-driven design, HMC Architects enhances their outcome-based approach with Forma Site Design.

 

Read on the Forma Blog
TIPS

TIPS

Five tips for learning Forma Site Design

Learn what you the tips and your capabilities with Forma for Buildings.

 

Read on the Forma Blog
How to Do

How to Do

How to: create your first site in Forma Site Design.

Learn how to create first site in minutes. 

 

Read on the Forma Blog

Talk with your dedicated Forma team.

Get quick answers on how Forma for Buildings fits your team, and a clear next step for moving forward.