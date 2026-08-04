New in Flow Studio

Create stories with AI you control

Introducing 3D Editor & Canvas. Generate with leading AI models, direct every scene, and bring your vision to life.

You can't prompt your way to the perfect shot.

Position characters, cameras, and lighting like a real set with 3D Editor & Canvas. Direct every shot instead of generating it again and again, then refine with leading image and video AI models like Nano Banana and Seedance.

Two new tools. A whole new way to create

3D Editor: build and direct

Stage every scene with characters, cameras, and lighting you control. Lock in the shot before you render.

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Canvas: render and refine

Generate, render, and refine with leading AI image and video models. Choose the best model for every creative task. 

 

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Tools built for how creators work

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3D generation and AI rigging

Create 3D characters from text or images and auto-rig them for animation.

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AI motion capture

Capture facial, body, and hand motion with markless AI mocap technology.

Live action to CG

Animate, light, and compose CG characters into live-action footage.

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Expanded AI models

Generate images and 3D assets with next-gen AI models, including Nano Banana and Seedance.

Created by the community. Shared for creators.

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COMMUNITY

For storytellers, artists, and filmmakers

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Blog

Real-world use cases and exclusive news

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Ready to call the shots?

Generate assets, build scenes, direct every shot, and refine the final result—all with AI you control.