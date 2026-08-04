& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Position characters, cameras, and lighting like a real set with 3D Editor & Canvas. Direct every shot instead of generating it again and again, then refine with leading image and video AI models like Nano Banana and Seedance.
Stage every scene with characters, cameras, and lighting you control. Lock in the shot before you render.
Generate, render, and refine with leading AI image and video models. Choose the best model for every creative task.
Create 3D characters from text or images and auto-rig them for animation.
Capture facial, body, and hand motion with markless AI mocap technology.
Animate, light, and compose CG characters into live-action footage.
Generate images and 3D assets with next-gen AI models, including Nano Banana and Seedance.
— Sam Wickert, Director of SoKrispyMedia
— JL Mussi, Independent 3D Artist
—Juan Carlos Galindo, Head of New Technologies at Boxel Studio
- Dean Hughes, Shooter & Editor at Corridor Digital
Generate assets, build scenes, direct every shot, and refine the final result—all with AI you control.