& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Join us for four-plus days of interactive discussion, model-building, and techniques that you can immediately apply to your next project.
Next Training dates:
September 29th - October 2nd 2026
Join us for three days of interactive discussion, model-building, and techniques that you can immediately apply to your next project.
Next Training dates:
December 1st - December 3rd 2026