FlexSim Online Training Courses

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FlexSim Training Upcoming Classes

Core Training

Join us for four-plus days of interactive discussion, model-building, and techniques that you can immediately apply to your next project.

 

Next Training dates:

  • September 29th - October 2nd 2026

  • November 9th - November 13th 2026
  • December 14th - December 18th 2026

 

Healthcare Training

Join us for three days of interactive discussion, model-building, and techniques that you can immediately apply to your next project.

 

Next Training dates:

  • December 1st - December 3rd 2026

  • March 23rd - March 25th 2027
  • July 20th - July 22nd 2027
  • November 16th - November 18th 2027

 