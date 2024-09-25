FHWA culvert analysis with InfoDrainage

How to buy
Learn about Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) culvert analysis, built-in design calculators, and flexible reporting in InfoDrainage for supporting US DOT projects.
In InfoDrainage 2025.2 and beyond, you can accurately represent the true-to-reality hydraulic behavior of culverts of all various shapes and sizes, fully supporting the Federal Highway Administrations (FHWA) culvert analysis requirements, making utilizing InfoDrainage for US DOT projects easier than ever.
The new culvert analysis tools inside of the software are SWMM-based capabilities that include access to a comprehensive selection of culvert types, like circular, box, ellipses, arches, and various shapes and entrances. While drainage design tools of past, like drainage spreadsheets, often resulted in oversizing of infrastructure and overestimation of costs, these new tools inside of InfoDrainage enable more accurate and detailed modeling of culvert behavior, enhancing the overall drainage design process.
With flexible drainage reporting abilities in InfoDrainage, you can combine attributes from pipes, manholes, inlets, outlets, Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDs) and sub-catchments all in one table as you need it – it’s flexible. Customizable reporting tools enable you to comply with reporting and approval requirements with ease, improving efficiency and removing tedium from the drainage design process.
Meet the evolving demands of roads and highways with digital, cloud-based workflows. Connect teams in a common data environment, design with real-world context, and deliver resilient roads and highways for the future.
Access a comprehensive selection of 57 culvert types, including circular, box culverts, ellipses, and arches, with various shapes and entrances and run hydraulic analysis all within a simple-to-use platform, integrated with Civil 3D.
For culverts with known characteristics, input the data you know and find what you don't. Quickly calculate culvert discharge, headwater elevation, and culvert size.
Analyze and verify the hydraulic performance of proposed, new, or existing culverts in InfoDrainage, and export design changes to Civil 3D.
With InfoDrainage's reporting capabilities, you can quickly generate reports, plot curves, and calculate rating tables for a streamlined approval process.
Integrate InfoDrainage with Civil 3D to bring more precise hydraulic results to your site design. Make responsive design changes across platforms with easy roundtripping and flexible reporting. Integrating InfoDrainage with Civil 3D equips you with the rich data you need to make informed design decisions, and the tools to carry them out with precision.
InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution that designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants, and approval authorities rely on to:
In short, easier reviews. Autodesk InfoDrainage was created with approving authorities in mind and includes a host of functionality created to streamline design review workflows and to better analyze submissions. Please speak to your account representative about the various trainings, webinars, and other onboarding experiences that Autodesk offers.
Yes. InfoDrainage offers full roundtripping with Civil 3D through a convenient toolbar in each platform. It's now easier than ever to go from design to hydraulic analysis and back to design in one ecosystem.
Yes. InfoDrainage 2025.2 and beyond enables you to accurately represent the true-to-reality hydraulic behavior of culverts of all various shapes and sizes, fully supporting the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) culvert analysis requirements and making utilizing InfoDrainage for US DOT projects easier than ever.
Yes. With the support of FHWA culverts and flexible reporting options, InfoDrainage can be fully leveraged on US DOT drainage projects and has been used on these projects nationwide.