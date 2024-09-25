InfoDrainage

FHWA culvert analysis with InfoDrainage

Accurately represent the true-to-reality hydraulic behavior of culverts of all various shapes and sizes in accordance with FHWA culvert analysis requirements.

Highway drainage design culvert

Integrated highway drainage design using Infodrainage and Civil 3D

Learn about Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) culvert analysis, built-in design calculators, and flexible reporting in InfoDrainage for supporting US DOT projects.

infodrainage road and highway

Culvert analysis and flexible drainage reporting in InfoDrainage

In InfoDrainage 2025.2 and beyond, you can accurately represent the true-to-reality hydraulic behavior of culverts of all various shapes and sizes, fully supporting the Federal Highway Administrations (FHWA) culvert analysis requirements, making utilizing InfoDrainage for US DOT projects easier than ever.

The new culvert analysis tools inside of the software are SWMM-based capabilities that include access to a comprehensive selection of culvert types, like circular, box, ellipses, arches, and various shapes and entrances. While drainage design tools of past, like drainage spreadsheets, often resulted in oversizing of infrastructure and overestimation of costs, these new tools inside of InfoDrainage enable more accurate and detailed modeling of culvert behavior, enhancing the overall drainage design process.

With flexible drainage reporting abilities in InfoDrainage, you can combine attributes from pipes, manholes, inlets, outlets, Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDs) and sub-catchments all in one table as you need it – it’s flexible. Customizable reporting tools enable you to comply with reporting and approval requirements with ease, improving efficiency and removing tedium from the drainage design process.

How Autodesk supports road and highway design

Drive road and highway projects to success

Meet the evolving demands of roads and highways with digital, cloud-based workflows. Connect teams in a common data environment, design with real-world context, and deliver resilient roads and highways for the future. 

SWMM-based analysis capabilities for culverts

Access a comprehensive selection of 57 culvert types, including circular, box culverts, ellipses, and arches, with various shapes and entrances and run hydraulic analysis all within a simple-to-use platform, integrated with Civil 3D.

Comprehensive drainage design and analysis

Culvert calculation

For culverts with known characteristics, input the data you know and find what you don't. Quickly calculate culvert discharge, headwater elevation, and culvert size.

Read blog

Analyze complex systems

Analyze and verify the hydraulic performance of proposed, new, or existing culverts in InfoDrainage, and export design changes to Civil 3D.

Read blog

Flexible reporting for approvals

With InfoDrainage's reporting capabilities, you can quickly generate reports, plot curves, and calculate rating tables for a streamlined approval process.

Read blog
Drainage design for civil 3d

Connect civil design and drainage in a click

Integrate InfoDrainage with Civil 3D to bring more precise hydraulic results to your site design. Make responsive design changes across platforms with easy roundtripping and flexible reporting. Integrating InfoDrainage with Civil 3D equips you with the rich data you need to make informed design decisions, and the tools to carry them out with precision.

Culvert design and analysis software

InfoDrainage

Design and audit drainage systems quickly, easily, and confidently.

Product details
Civil 3D

Civil engineering design and construction documentation

Product details

Download InfoDrainage for free today

InfoDrainage frequently asked questions

What is InfoDrainage?

InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution that designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants, and approval authorities rely on to:

  • Design and audit drainage systems quickly and confidently
  • Deliver sustainable, cost-effective, and compliant designs
  • Accelerate BIM (Building Information Modeling) workflows

I'm an approving authority, what does this mean for drainage design submissions?

In short, easier reviews. Autodesk InfoDrainage was created with approving authorities in mind and includes a host of functionality created to streamline design review workflows and to better analyze submissions. Please speak to your account representative about the various trainings, webinars, and other onboarding experiences that Autodesk offers.

Does InfoDrainage Work with Civil 3D?

Yes. InfoDrainage offers full roundtripping with Civil 3D through a convenient toolbar in each platform. It's now easier than ever to go from design to hydraulic analysis and back to design in one ecosystem.

Does InfoDrainage support FHWA Culverts?

Yes. InfoDrainage 2025.2 and beyond enables you to accurately represent the true-to-reality hydraulic behavior of culverts of all various shapes and sizes, fully supporting the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) culvert analysis requirements and making utilizing InfoDrainage for US DOT projects easier than ever.

Can I use InfoDrainage for US DOT Projects?

Yes. With the support of FHWA culverts and flexible reporting options, InfoDrainage can be fully leveraged on US DOT drainage projects and has been used on these projects nationwide.

See more FAQ