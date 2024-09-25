FHWA culvert analysis with InfoDrainage

In InfoDrainage 2025.2 and beyond, you can accurately represent the true-to-reality hydraulic behavior of culverts of all various shapes and sizes, fully supporting the Federal Highway Administrations (FHWA) culvert analysis requirements, making utilizing InfoDrainage for US DOT projects easier than ever.

The new culvert analysis tools inside of the software are SWMM-based capabilities that include access to a comprehensive selection of culvert types, like circular, box, ellipses, arches, and various shapes and entrances. While drainage design tools of past, like drainage spreadsheets, often resulted in oversizing of infrastructure and overestimation of costs, these new tools inside of InfoDrainage enable more accurate and detailed modeling of culvert behavior, enhancing the overall drainage design process.



With flexible drainage reporting abilities in InfoDrainage, you can combine attributes from pipes, manholes, inlets, outlets, Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDs) and sub-catchments all in one table as you need it – it’s flexible. Customizable reporting tools enable you to comply with reporting and approval requirements with ease, improving efficiency and removing tedium from the drainage design process.