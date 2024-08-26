.
Youssef Al Fahham
Senior Technical Marketing Manager
Youssef is the senior technical marketing manager for Autodesk’s water portfolio. Youssef works with a global team and is regularly exposed to local and global perspectives on water topics, from drinking water to wastewater, and stormwater to flood.
Hunter Sparks
Technical Sales SME
Hunter is skilled in leading projects in geotechnical, land development, utility design and stormwater design, with more than 9 years of Civil Engineering industry experience.
Samer Muhandes
Product Management Engineer
Samer is a chartered Civil Engineer and an accredited Project Manager, and has undertaken, led and managed extensive feasibility studies of highway, railway and airport infrastructure implementation.
Edmundo Herrera
Territory Solutions Engineer
Edmundo Herrera is a licensed Professional Engineer in Florida with graduate studies from MIT. He is a Senior Solutions Engineer at Autodesk with two decades of experience in civil engineering projects.