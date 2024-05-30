How to buy
Discover new ways to inspire students and prepare them for future careers with Autodesk as your trusted partner in Design and Make education.
Check out all the possibilities with Tinkercad, learn about exciting new features, and see how students can take their learnings and move to Autodesk Fusion for professional design and engineering.
Autodesk helps you empower the next generation to design and make a better world for all. Chat with Autodesk experts motivated to partner with you to bring Design and Make education to the classroom, nurturing growth at every learning phase.
Stop by the Autodesk booth (#748) for your chance to take home exclusive Autodesk swag.
The skills of the future start in today's classrooms. Are your students ready?
Learn more about the skills students need to develop for tomorrow's workforce with Autodesk's 2024 State of Design & Make report.
Join us for mini theater sessions lead by Autodesk experts.
11 AM: Tinkercad Codeblocks
1 PM: Sketching & More
3 PM: Tinkercad Sim Lab
11 AM: Tinkercad Classrooms
1 PM: Send to Fusion
3 PM: Sketching & More
11 AM: Tinkercad Sim Lab
1 PM: Send to Fusion
Educators receive free access to learning resources and curricula designed to ensure classroom success.
Get started with Fusion by learning these helpful tips and techniques.
Autodesk provides educators and students with free access to its professional software products and services. Get industry-validated certifications, as well as free, high-quality learning content and online resources.
Connect with Autodesk Certified Instructors—at no cost to you. These credentialed professionals will help you meet industry standards and are recognized for their delivery, instructional skills, and product mastery.
