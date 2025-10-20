Get your students AI-powered and workforce ready

Spotlight on Construction

From AI to sustainability, the way we build is rapidly transforming. Learn the latest insights and trends to prepare students for today’s evolving construction industry in Autodesk's State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Construction report.

Research insights to shape students’ future success

67%

of construction leaders agree that the future growth of their companies depends on digital tools.

68%

of construction leaders believe Al will enhance the industry.

63%

of construction organizations are already using Al to support their sustainability goals.

Autodesk’s State of Design and Make: Spotlight on Construction report includes data-driven insights and real-world perspectives from more than 3,500 construction leaders and experts across 27 countries. The report highlights crucial topics and key challenges reshaping an increasingly digital construction landscape, including:

  • Promise and reality of AI in the construction industry

  • Intersection of technology and talent with sustainability

  • Effects of growing skills gap and how to bridge it

