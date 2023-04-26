Connect with Autodesk

Teaching your students Autodesk Fusion software provides them with a solid grounding in CAD, CAM, and CAE fundamentals within a single, unified, cloud-based platform. Fill out the form and an Autodesk Education representative will contact you to discuss your needs for using and teaching Autodesk Fusion in the classroom.
Connect with us and start preparing your students for the future of design and manufacturing.
Autodesk
How to buy
Support
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved