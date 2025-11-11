Autodesk Construction Cloud Fundamentals course for educators

Sign up for a free, in-depth online course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) into the classroom.

 

This course is limited to U.S. and Canadian educators.

ACC fundamentals

About the ACC Fundamentals course

The Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) Fundamentals course is Autodesk’s complimentary offering to educators in the U.S. and Canada, to help them learn how to use and teach ACC in their classrooms. This course will help you understand the digital construction landscape in an educational setting and foster the skills required to integrate ACC into your curriculum. 

ACC Fundamentals is a 3-day, 12-hour virtual training course that focuses on the basics of construction management software for use in an educational environment or classroom setting. The training topics include project management, estimating, automated specifications, design collaboration, model coordination and document management. The training covers:

  • Introduction to digital construction and ACC  
  • Autodesk Docs
  • Model Coordination
  • Takeoff and Forma Carbon Accounting
  • Issues, RFIs, Submittals
  • Assets and Forms
  • Build Schedule, Cost Management, and Insight.

This course is fully funded and a value-add to educators in U.S. and Canada

Why educators should take the ACC Fundamentals course

Certificate of completion

Educators will receive a certification of completion from an Autodesk Learning Partner after completing the course and course evaluation survey.

Classroom materials

Educators will receive student exercises and datasets from the course for classroom use.

Student learning resources

ACC Fundamentals is a great way to kickstart your classroom delivery of ACC. After the training, assign your students our self-paced courses covering ACC, BIM, and more.

Sign up for the ACC Fundamentals course

A 3-day intensive ACC Fundamentals course for U.S. and Canadian educators only! This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate ACC into your classroom. If you have any questions, please contact Matt Cardinale matt.cardinale@autodesk.com.

 

Upcoming ACC Fundamentals course dates:

 