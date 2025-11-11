The Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) Fundamentals course is Autodesk’s complimentary offering to educators in the U.S. and Canada, to help them learn how to use and teach ACC in their classrooms. This course will help you understand the digital construction landscape in an educational setting and foster the skills required to integrate ACC into your curriculum.

ACC Fundamentals is a 3-day, 12-hour virtual training course that focuses on the basics of construction management software for use in an educational environment or classroom setting. The training topics include project management, estimating, automated specifications, design collaboration, model coordination and document management. The training covers:

Introduction to digital construction and ACC

Autodesk Docs

Model Coordination

Takeoff and Forma Carbon Accounting

Issues, RFIs, Submittals

Assets and Forms

Build Schedule, Cost Management, and Insight.

This course is fully funded and a value-add to educators in U.S. and Canada.