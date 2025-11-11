& Construction
The Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) Fundamentals course is Autodesk’s complimentary offering to educators in the U.S. and Canada, to help them learn how to use and teach ACC in their classrooms. This course will help you understand the digital construction landscape in an educational setting and foster the skills required to integrate ACC into your curriculum.
ACC Fundamentals is a 3-day, 12-hour virtual training course that focuses on the basics of construction management software for use in an educational environment or classroom setting. The training topics include project management, estimating, automated specifications, design collaboration, model coordination and document management. The training covers:
This course is fully funded and a value-add to educators in U.S. and Canada.
Educators will receive a certification of completion from an Autodesk Learning Partner after completing the course and course evaluation survey.
Educators will receive student exercises and datasets from the course for classroom use.
ACC Fundamentals is a great way to kickstart your classroom delivery of ACC. After the training, assign your students our self-paced courses covering ACC, BIM, and more.
A 3-day intensive ACC Fundamentals course for U.S. and Canadian educators only! This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate ACC into your classroom. If you have any questions, please contact Matt Cardinale matt.cardinale@autodesk.com.
