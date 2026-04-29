Let your drainage projects flow with InfoDrainage

Whether you're a drainage designer or civil engineer, InfoDrainage delivers enhanced, holistic, and straightforward workflows for your needs.

Civil Engineer or Drainage Designer? We have drainage solutions built for you

Explore our tailored workflow videos, walking you through key features and outcomes based on your background.

civil enginerring

Civil Engineers

Watch the video to explore how InfoDrainage delivers the workflows necessary to support the Civil Design process with Civil 3D and InfraWorks.

 

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drainage design

Drainage designers

Watch the video to explore how InfoDrainage was purpose-built for hydraulic modeling workflows for drainage design and analysis.

 

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Civil design workflows with InfoDrainage

civil 3d

Workflow video

Civil 3D Workflows

Civil 3D and InfoDrainage coordinate seamlessly to deliver the best-in-class drainage design workflows, all within a familiar Autodesk ecosystem.

 

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flexible reporting

Workflow video

Flexible reporting

Say goodbye to reporting headaches with Flexible Reporting in InfoDrainage. Quickly generate compliant, responsive drainage reports in a snap.

 

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cloud analysis

WORKFLOW VIDEO

Cloud Analysis

InfoDrainage is connected to the cloud, enabling compute-heavy simulations to finish in seconds to minutes, rather than hours. 

 

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The benefits are clear. Designing with InfoDrainage improves efficiency and accuracy.

21%

Time savings with InfoDrainage over traditional workflows

17 hours

Average per project workfow time savings from customers surveyed

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Hydraulic modeling workflows with InfoDrainage

suds design

Workflow video

SuDS/LiDs Design

InfoDrainage enables compliant and straightforward sustainable drainage system design and analysis.

 

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network design

Workflow video

Network design wizard

InfoDrainage's Network Design Wizard helps you generate accurate designs faster, avoiding delays.

 

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hydraulic analysis

Workflow video

Hydraulic analysis in the cloud

With cloud computing, InfoDrainage delivers the hydraulic and hydrologic results you need in no time.

 

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Save time on hydraulic and hydrologic analysis with InfoDrainage

4+ hours

Average hydraulics & hydrology calculation time savings per project

11%

Efficiency gain from cloud analysis to overall design process

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Get with the flow with InfoDrainage

Go beyond pre-made demos, book a consultation with our solutions team to see the power of InfoDrainage, tailored for your project and needs. 