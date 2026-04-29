Let your drainage projects flow with InfoDrainage

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Explore our tailored workflow videos, walking you through key features and outcomes based on your background.
Watch the video to explore how InfoDrainage delivers the workflows necessary to support the Civil Design process with Civil 3D and InfraWorks.
Watch the video to explore how InfoDrainage was purpose-built for hydraulic modeling workflows for drainage design and analysis.
Workflow video
Civil 3D and InfoDrainage coordinate seamlessly to deliver the best-in-class drainage design workflows, all within a familiar Autodesk ecosystem.
Workflow video
Say goodbye to reporting headaches with Flexible Reporting in InfoDrainage. Quickly generate compliant, responsive drainage reports in a snap.
WORKFLOW VIDEO
InfoDrainage is connected to the cloud, enabling compute-heavy simulations to finish in seconds to minutes, rather than hours.
Time savings with InfoDrainage over traditional workflows
Average per project workfow time savings from customers surveyed
Workflow video
InfoDrainage enables compliant and straightforward sustainable drainage system design and analysis.
Workflow video
InfoDrainage's Network Design Wizard helps you generate accurate designs faster, avoiding delays.
Workflow video
With cloud computing, InfoDrainage delivers the hydraulic and hydrologic results you need in no time.
Average hydraulics & hydrology calculation time savings per project
Efficiency gain from cloud analysis to overall design process