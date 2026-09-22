& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
The energy sector is facing major challenges: aging infrastructure, rising energy demand, and the need to strengthen grid resilience. To address these challenges, energy organizations are accelerating their digital transformation and investing in technologies that can enhance asset performance.
In this ebook, you'll discover strategies and real-world use cases showing how digital twins can optimize the operation and maintenance of infrastructure while helping prepare energy networks for the challenges of tomorrow.