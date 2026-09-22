EBOOK

Accelerate the energy transition with digital twins

Ebook cover titled "Digital Twins in Energy: Powering Operational Excellence and the Energy Transition," featuring energy infrastructure and digital twin technology concepts that highlight asset optimization, operational efficiency, and energy transition initiatives.

Ebook "Digital twins in energy: Powering operational excellence and the energy transition"

The energy sector is facing major challenges: aging infrastructure, rising energy demand, and the need to strengthen grid resilience. To address these challenges, energy organizations are accelerating their digital transformation and investing in technologies that can enhance asset performance.

In this ebook, you'll discover strategies and real-world use cases showing how digital twins can optimize the operation and maintenance of infrastructure while helping prepare energy networks for the challenges of tomorrow.

Ready to modernize your operations?

Discover in this ebook the key use cases, business benefits, and opportunities offered by digital twins, illustrated through real-world examples from the energy sector.