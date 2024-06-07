Your Digital Factory Transformation Begins Here

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Life sciences product designers and production leads now need to navigate new challenges every day—while anticipating the unpredictable. Embrace challenges that surface with robust data strategies, such as BIM or VDC, that make it possible to create predictability and increase productivity during each phase of construction.
Get ahead of the field with technology that provides more transparency into construction and retrofit timelines, helping you make better manufacturing decisions, faster.
success story
Learn how Arkansas Children’s Hospital used Autodesk’s BIM 360 solution to access and use this data to save time and increase staff productivity.
brochure
Increased demands in regulatory compliance, market access, price pressure, and supply-chain complexity have accelerated the need for innovation. Found out how to streamline factory modeling for more efficiency and agility
webinar
Hear from customer CBR about their flexible, modular manufacturing approaches, and learn about process and technology enablers for life sciences.