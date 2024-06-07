digital factory

Leveraging Digital Technologies for Enhanced Efficiency and Innovation in Life Sciences

Revolutionizing Life Sciences:
Your Digital Factory Transformation Begins Here

Life sciences product designers and production leads now need to navigate new challenges every day—while anticipating the unpredictable. Embrace challenges that surface with robust data strategies, such as BIM or VDC, that make it possible to create predictability and increase productivity during each phase of construction. 

Get ahead of the field with technology that provides more transparency into construction and retrofit timelines, helping you make better manufacturing decisions, faster.

How Life Science companies harness the power of data for enhanced predictability and efficiency

Arkansas Children's Hospital

Arkansas Children's Hospital

Learn how Arkansas Children’s Hospital used Autodesk’s BIM 360 solution to access and use this data to save time and increase staff productivity.

Life Sciences Factory of the Future

Increased demands in regulatory compliance, market access, price pressure, and supply-chain complexity have accelerated the need for innovation. Found out how to streamline factory modeling for more efficiency and agility

 

CRB

Hear from customer CBR about their flexible, modular manufacturing approaches, and learn about process and technology enablers for life sciences.

 

