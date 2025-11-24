This 45-minute virtual session is a chance to align on your strategic vision, share our insights, and uncover meaningful opportunities together. We’ll begin with a focused evaluation and benchmark of your current data and processes to ground the discussion. Next, we’ll explore a key challenge and offer clear, actionable strategies to help streamline operations, boost efficiency, and drive real impact across your organization.

You’ll be joined by your Autodesk Account Manager, a Technical Solutions Executive, and an Industry Strategist, bringing deep manufacturing expertise and a shared passion for helping you build a stronger, smarter future.