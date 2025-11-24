Transform your business with data you can trust

Imagine the possibilities when every decision is backed by reliable data. When continuous flows and real-time information enable insights, increase efficiency, and enhance collaboration. When AI-driven automation boosts your productivity. Let’s schedule a strategy briefing and make these possibilities realities.

Three business professionals collaborating around a laptop in a modern office with glass walls. A woman in a white top stands between two seated men in business attire, pointing at the laptop screen while they review content together.

Your connected data strategy briefing

This 45-minute virtual session is a chance to align on your strategic vision, share our insights, and uncover meaningful opportunities together. We’ll begin with a focused evaluation and benchmark of your current data and processes to ground the discussion. Next, we’ll explore a key challenge and offer clear, actionable strategies to help streamline operations, boost efficiency, and drive real impact across your organization. 

You’ll be joined by your Autodesk Account Manager, a Technical Solutions Executive, and an Industry Strategist, bringing deep manufacturing expertise and a shared passion for helping you build a stronger, smarter future.

Designed for digital leadership

The strategy briefing is specifically designed for executives and senior professionals responsible for your company’s digital transformation and data strategy.

Product design & engineering

Your position’s scope includes optimizing designs to balance manufacturability, innovation, and customization while leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies. You drive business growth by prioritizing quality and operational efficiency across the product development process. 

Design & manufacturing

You are responsible for developing agile production lines that adapt quickly to changing customer needs while controlling costs. You focus on driving quality and operational efficiency to support business growth and reduce errors. 

Production engineering

You’re in charge of adapting manufacturing processes to market trends and customer needs while balancing costs and integrating new technologies. You drive operational efficiency, supply chain coordination, and scalability to support business growth and timely, cost-effective production. 

 

Man in denim shirt holding a tablet stands beside a transparent digital display showing a chart or project timeline. Background features a network visualization with connected nodes.

Unlock your AI potential with reliable data

You’re probably already gaining value from AI through your digitized design data. For example, by using insights, patterns, and predictions to improve efficiency and reduce costs. What if you could extend those benefits to process engineering, maintenance, production, and quality control? Once these areas are digitized, they will also benefit from the full power of AI. We’re here to help you on this journey, connecting and digitizing your operations to keep unlocking greater value. With reliable data and AI, you can make smarter decisions, increase operational efficiency, improve product quality, and reduce downtime.

Boost your digital transformation
A man seated at a desk, working on two computer monitors displaying a dashboard.

Right information, time, and context

Enable seamless information exchange by connecting all data from your design, manufacturing, and business systems. Break down data silos, detached processes, and isolated tools.

Request strategy briefing
Three individuals seated at a table, each using a laptop, engaged in a collaborative work session.

Get everyone on the same page

Share insights across your organization and its entire value chain. To enable a new level of digital collaboration that connects people and organizations and streamlines key processes.

Request strategy briefing
Three individuals gathered around a laptop, intently observing the screen together.

Focus on what’s important

Too much manpower is wasted on non-value and low-value-added tasks. Free your teams’ minds and hands by automating tasks, processes, and decisions. You’ll increase efficiency, minimize human error, and enable your teams to re-focus on what’s important.

Request strategy briefing
A man and woman are engaged in conversation while looking at a tablet computer together.

From silos to synergies

Replacing silos with connected systems, shared insights, and automated workflows drives digital transformation twofold: You’ll maximize your data value enterprise-wide and minimize the respective efforts to scale.

Request strategy briefing
Two women work side by side on a computer, discussing and contributing to their project.

Turn AI from hype to helper

Once your company connects, collaborates, and automates, you can unlock the complete potential of AI. Fed by rich data, it can now help you significantly shorten development cycles, boost overall output, and automate advanced tasks by reusing existing data.

Request strategy briefing

Get in touch

Let’s chart the path to your data-driven, agile, and disruption-resilient future. Request your 45-minute connected data briefing and launch the next level of your company’s digital transformation!