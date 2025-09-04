SIRT at Pinewood Studios

Autodesk Hits Toronto 2025

Join us October 8th for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Image courtesy of Jonatas Ferreira

Pinewood studios

Event details

Wednesday, October 8th, 2025
Screen Industries Research & Training Centre at Pinewood Toronto Studios
225 Commissioners Street, Suite 200b, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4M 0A1 

What You Will Learn 

  • Catch up on all the SIGGRAPH 2025 announcements - Flow Studio is HERE! 
  • Gain insights on Autodesk's approach to AI, Machine Learning and the industry as a whole
  • Autodesk research involvement within the Toronto community
  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking, Flow Capture and more

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

6:00pm Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
7:00pm Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
7:05pm

Presentations Begin

 

Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX), Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research

Flow Platform (Flow Capture, Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling)

Flow Studio & Golaem Updates 

Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)

MotionBuilder Updates

3ds Max Updates & Roadmap

Arnold Updates & Roadmap
8:25pm Studio Spotlight

An exclusive presentation from a local studio featuring behind-the-scenes workflows, insights and outcomes. Stay tuned for more information!
8:45pm Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.

Speakers

Hear from local experts in the Media & Entertainment Industry. Studio to be announced.

Studio spotlight

Studio to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!

Juan Cuello

Juan Cuello

Strategic Territory Sales Representative,

Media & Entertainment

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Victor Herrera

Victor Herrera

Industry Territory Sales Executive,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Jose Elizardo

Jose Elizardo

Technical Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Steve Nemroff

Steve Nemroff

Territory Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Jean- Francois Charbonneau

Jean- Francois Charbonneau

Senior Technical Specialist

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Matthew Spremulli

Matthew Spremulli

Strategic Program Manager, Research Programs

Media & Entertainment

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile

Event Partners

Wacom Logo

Wacom

Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.

 

Learn more

Dell

Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.

 

Learn more

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Public parking and transportation are available at personal expense.

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

See more FAQ

Reserve your spot today!

This event is free and open to everyone, however space is limited so please register to ensure your seat is saved. See you there!