Autodesk Hits Toronto 2025

Wednesday, October 8th, 2025
Screen Industries Research & Training Centre at Pinewood Toronto Studios
225 Commissioners Street, Suite 200b, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4M 0A1
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|6:00pm
|Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
|7:00pm
|Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
|7:05pm
|
Presentations Begin
Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX), Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research
Flow Platform (Flow Capture, Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling)
Flow Studio & Golaem Updates
Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)
MotionBuilder Updates
3ds Max Updates & Roadmap
Arnold Updates & Roadmap
|8:25pm
| Studio Spotlight
An exclusive presentation from a local studio featuring behind-the-scenes workflows, insights and outcomes. Stay tuned for more information!
|8:45pm
|Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.
Hear from local experts in the Media & Entertainment Industry. Studio to be announced.
Studio to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!
Strategic Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment
Autodesk
Industry Territory Sales Executive,
Media & Entertainment,
Autodesk
Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment,
Autodesk
Strategic Program Manager, Research Programs
Media & Entertainment
Autodesk
Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.
Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Public parking and transportation are available at personal expense.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.