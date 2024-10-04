Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

Autodesk Hits Portland

Join us November 7th for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Image courtesy of Dmytro Teslenko

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
OMSI, Portland, Oregon

Event details

Thursday, November 7th, 2024
OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry)
1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

What You Will Learn 

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.
  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid), and Flow Capture (formerly Moxion).
  • Hear from Autodesk M&E Leadership about the current and future Flow Platform vision for our industry tools and workflows.

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

5:30pm

Social Hour

Food and Refreshments sponsored by AEPDX and Deepsky

5:45pm

Theater doors open

6:35pm

Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview

6:50pm

Autodesk M&E Marketing

Current and ongoing community-driven marketing and engagement efforts

7:05pm

Autodesk Flow Ecosystem

Wonder Studio, Golaem, Flow Wedging, Flow Retopology, Flow Graph Engine, etc

7:20pm

Autodesk Flow Capabilities

Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling, Flow Capture

7:35pm

3ds Max Overview & Updates
3ds Max 2025 Capabilities, Arnold

7:55pm

Studio Spotlight (studio TBA)

8:30pm

Maya Overview & Updates
Maya 2025 Capabilities, Bifrost Rigging, Next-Gen Animation Tools

8:50pm

Giveaways!
Prizes provided by our partners

Speakers

Studio spotlight

Studio to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!

Marcel de Jong

Marcel de Jong

Technical Sales Manager,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Tracy Chinchilla

Tracy Chinchilla

Territory Sales Representative,

Media & Entertainment

Autodesk

Jordan Giboney

Jordan Giboney

Technical Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Jose Elizardo

Jose Elizardo

Technical Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Eli Rarey

Eli Rarey

Technical Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Partners

wacom logo

Wacom

Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.

 

Dell logo

Dell

Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.

 

AEPDX logo

AEPDX

AEPDX is creative group focused on storytelling through design and animation. We gather to explore, educate, share, and network. Whether you're a concept artist, illustrator, animator, film maker or visual effects artist - bring your interests, expertise, and hang out.

 

3D Connexion logo

3D Connexion

3D connexion designs powerful, research-based ergonomic hardware and smart, easy-to-use software that combine seamlessly to make working in the world’s most popular CAD applications and 3D environments fast, comfortable and fun.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Free parking in the OMSI lot will be available for this event.

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome!

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

Reserve your spot today!

This event is free and open to everyone, however space is limited so please register to ensure your seat is saved. See you there!