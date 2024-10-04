How to buy
Thursday, November 7th, 2024
OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry)
1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
5:30pm
Social Hour
Food and Refreshments sponsored by AEPDX and Deepsky
5:45pm
Theater doors open
6:35pm
Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
6:50pm
Autodesk M&E Marketing
Current and ongoing community-driven marketing and engagement efforts
7:05pm
Autodesk Flow Ecosystem
Wonder Studio, Golaem, Flow Wedging, Flow Retopology, Flow Graph Engine, etc
|
7:20pm
Autodesk Flow Capabilities
Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling, Flow Capture
7:35pm
3ds Max Overview & Updates
7:55pm
Studio Spotlight (studio TBA)
8:30pm
Maya Overview & Updates
8:50pm
Giveaways!
Studio to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!
Technical Sales Manager,
Media & Entertainment,
Autodesk
Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment
Autodesk
Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.
Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.
AEPDX is creative group focused on storytelling through design and animation. We gather to explore, educate, share, and network. Whether you're a concept artist, illustrator, animator, film maker or visual effects artist - bring your interests, expertise, and hang out.
3D connexion designs powerful, research-based ergonomic hardware and smart, easy-to-use software that combine seamlessly to make working in the world’s most popular CAD applications and 3D environments fast, comfortable and fun.
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Free parking in the OMSI lot will be available for this event.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.