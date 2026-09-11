& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Wednesday, November 18th, 2026
VIFF Centre
1181 Seymour St
Vancouver, BC V6B 3M7, Canada
What you will learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|5:30pm
|Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
|6:30pm
|Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
|6:40pm
|
Presentations Begin
|8:45pm
|Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Street Parking is available in the area surrounding the VIFF Centre.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Yes, refreshments will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.