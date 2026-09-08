Autodesk Hits Portland 2026

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Thursday, October 22, 2026
OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry)
1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214
What you will learn:
Techniques and tricks on using Maya, Bifrost, 3ds Max, Arnold, Flow Studio, Flow Production Tracking, Flow Capture and more.
Hear from M&E Leadership about Autodesk Flow, industry cloud for Media & Entertainment.
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|5:30pm
|Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
|6:30pm
|Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
|6:40pm
|Presentations Begin
|8:10pm
|Studio Spotlight
An exclusive presentation from a local studio featuring behind-the-scenes workflows, insights and outcomes. Stay tuned for more information!
|8:45pm
|Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Free parking in the OMSI lot will be available for this event.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.