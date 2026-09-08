Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

Autodesk Hits Portland 2026

Join us October 22 for an innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Image courtesy of Alexandre Taveira

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
OMSI, Portland, Oregon

Event details

Thursday, October 22, 2026
OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry)
1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

What you will learn: 

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.

  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, Bifrost, 3ds Max, Arnold, Flow Studio, Flow Production Tracking, Flow Capture and more.

  • Gain insights on Autodesk's approach to AI, Machine Learning and the industry as a whole.

  • Hear from M&E Leadership about Autodesk Flow, industry cloud for Media & Entertainment.

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

5:30pm Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
6:30pm Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
6:40pm Presentations Begin

  • Autodesk Flow and AI Initiatives

  • Flow Production Tracking & Flow Capture Updates

  • Flow Studio Updates

  • 3ds Max Updates

  • Maya Updates

    • Golaem

    • MotionMaker

    • Bifrost

    • Arnold

    • Open Source Initiatives
8:10pm Studio Spotlight

An exclusive presentation from a local studio featuring behind-the-scenes workflows, insights and outcomes. Stay tuned for more information!
8:45pm Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.

Speakers

Jose Elizardo

Jose Elizardo

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile
Image of speaker Steve Nemroff

Steve Nemroff

Territory Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile
Image of speaker Duane Rutkowski

Duane Rutkowski

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile

Thank you to our Partner

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Free parking in the OMSI lot will be available for this event.

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

See more FAQ

Reserve your spot today!

This event is free and open to everyone, however space is limited so please register to ensure your seat is saved. See you there!