How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Take advantage of this valuable opportunity to connect with other business leaders in manufacturing to share best practices and insights on digital transformation initiatives. You’ll learn how leading companies are using data and process management strategies to tackle tough business challenges to improve operations, time to market, competitive advantage, and more.
We understand you value learning from peers. Between customer-focused sessions and a moderated customer panel, you're sure to takeaway new business insights.
A cornerstone of AU is the opportunity to engage with our product development leaders. During the day you will hear from Derrek Cooper, VP of data & process management and the extended team.
Networking time is important. The day will feature a private luncheon, an extended networking break, and an evening reception, allowing everyone ample time to connect, share, and engage.
You can expect real-world examples of how companies are using data and process management to transform their businesses, impactful conversations with peers and experts, plus access to all of the AU 2024 keynotes, exhibits, receptions, and more.
Purchase an AU conference pass, there is no additional cost to attend the PLM Summit.
The PLM Summit track includes four customer-focused learning sessions on Tuesday, October 15.
Networking events include both a private luncheon and evening reception on Tuesday, October 15.