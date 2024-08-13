AU 2024

PLM Summit

Join us on Tuesday, October 15 for the PLM Summit, a half-day dedicated networking and learning track designed specifically for business leaders attending Autodesk University.

Learn how leading companies are driving digital transformation success

Take advantage of this valuable opportunity to connect with other business leaders in manufacturing to share best practices and insights on digital transformation initiatives. You’ll learn how leading companies are using data and process management strategies to tackle tough business challenges to improve operations, time to market, competitive advantage, and more.  

Networking and learning opportunities

Customer sessions

We understand you value learning from peers. Between customer-focused sessions and a moderated customer panel, you're sure to takeaway new business insights.

Autodesk leadership

A cornerstone of AU is the opportunity to engage with our product development leaders. During the day you will hear from Derrek Cooper, VP of data & process management and the extended team.

Networking opportunities

Networking time is important. The day will feature a private luncheon, an extended networking break, and an evening reception, allowing everyone ample time to connect, share, and engage.

Gain lessons learned from peers and experts

You can expect real-world examples of how companies are using data and process management to transform their businesses, impactful conversations with peers and experts, plus access to all of the AU 2024 keynotes, exhibits, receptions, and more.

