Whether you're a factory owner, thought leader, or executive, you probably have a front-row seat to the transformation happening in today's factories. Which is why we invite you to join Autodesk experts, industry leaders, and your peers for this special symposium, featuring in-depth talks and networking opportunities around the evolving digital factory.
Hear from top leaders about the exciting opportunities they see for companies implementing a digital factory.
From plan to design to build, get expert insights on how connecting data and teams across disciplines can deliver better outcomes.
Discover how to turn data into dollars with strategies to monitor, automate, and streamline operations for maximum return on investment.
Kick-start your Autodesk University experience with a welcome reception for the Digital Factory Symposium. Join us at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel from 6:30-8pm on Tuesday, October 15 for networking, drinks, and appetizers. Please let us know you'd like to come by sending your RSVP below. Hurry, space is limited.
Here are just a few of the many speakers you'll hear from at this informative half-day symposium.
VP, D&M Product Development, Autodesk
A qualified mechanical engineer, Stephen currently serves as the vice president and general manager of design and manufacturing at Autodesk, and is responsible for all aspects of product development for Autodesk's design, simulation, and manufacturing platform.
EVP, Product Development & Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk
Jeff leads strategy and execution across Autodesk’s design and manufacturing portfolio. With a forward-looking focus on data, cloud-based workflows, and customer outcomes, he is helping to catalyze the digital transformation in manufacturing.
SVP and GM, Autodesk Construction
Jim leads Autodesk’s efforts to create and deliver products and services that accelerate the construction industry’s transformation from analog-based processes to digital workflows, with a focus on innovative, cloud-based solutions that help reduce risk and increase margins.
President and CEO, aPriori
Stephanie has over 20 years of experience driving high-growth software businesses in corporate and consumer markets. At aPriori, she helps guide companies through digital transformation, embedding product design and manufacturing intelligence into their entire operations.
