The ways we plan, design, build, and operate factories are changing rapidly. Join us at Autodesk University and see how industry leaders like you are navigating today's complexities.

A crowd of people in a dark convention room attending an AU event in 2023

Uncover the business benefits of a data-driven factory lifecycle

Whether you're a factory owner, thought leader, or executive, you probably have a front-row seat to the transformation happening in today's factories. Which is why we invite you to join Autodesk experts, industry leaders, and your peers for this special symposium, featuring in-depth talks and networking opportunities around the evolving digital factory.

Informative sessions for factory leaders, by factory leaders

Innovation at work: The opportunity for digital factories

Hear from top leaders about the exciting opportunities they see for companies implementing a digital factory.

Optimizing the digital factory with data-driven strategies

From plan to design to build, get expert insights on how connecting data and teams across disciplines can deliver better outcomes.

Streamlining operations for optimal factory returns

Discover how to turn data into dollars with strategies to monitor, automate, and streamline operations for maximum return on investment.

A multicultural group of five women attend an Autodesk University event in 2023

Connect to your factory peers at our exclusive welcome reception

Kick-start your Autodesk University experience with a welcome reception for the Digital Factory Symposium. Join us at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel from 6:30-8pm on Tuesday, October 15 for networking, drinks, and appetizers. Please let us know you'd like to come by sending your RSVP below. Hurry, space is limited.

Featured speakers

Here are just a few of the many speakers you'll hear from at this informative half-day symposium.

headshot of Stephen Hooper

Stephen Hooper

VP, D&M Product Development, Autodesk

A qualified mechanical engineer, Stephen currently serves as the vice president and general manager of design and manufacturing at Autodesk, and is responsible for all aspects of product development for Autodesk's design, simulation, and manufacturing platform.

headshot of Jeff Kinder

Jeff Kinder

EVP, Product Development & Manufacturing Solutions​, Autodesk

Jeff leads strategy and execution across Autodesk’s design and manufacturing portfolio. With a forward-looking focus on data, cloud-based workflows, and customer outcomes, he is helping to catalyze the digital transformation in manufacturing.

headshot of Jim Lynch

Jim Lynch

​SVP and GM, Autodesk Construction

Jim leads Autodesk’s efforts to create and deliver products and services that accelerate the construction industry’s transformation from analog-based processes to digital workflows, with a focus on innovative, cloud-based solutions that help reduce risk and increase margins. 

headshot of Stephanie Feraday

Stephanie Feraday

President and CEO, aPriori​

Stephanie has over 20 years of experience driving high-growth software businesses in corporate and consumer markets. At aPriori, she helps guide companies through digital transformation, embedding product design and manufacturing intelligence into their entire operations.

