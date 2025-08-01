AU 2025

Digital Factory Summit

Join us Wednesday, Sept. 17 for the Digital Factory Summit at AU 2025—your dedicated half-day track for insights, connections, and real-world strategies at Autodesk University.

See how your peers are transforming the way they plan, build, design and operate factories

Join fellow industry leaders and explore how organizations like yours are using digital factory processes to better plan, design, build, and operate their factories—increasing agility, flexibility, and time to market. You'll uncover actionable insights from companies solving real-world challenges—and walk away with strategies you can apply to your own digital transformation.

Networking and learning opportunities

Customer sessions

Hear how your peers in manufacturing are tackling factory transformation—with a range of real-world customer stories.

 

Hands-on experience

Get hands-on with Autodesk solutions and speak with product experts at the Digital Factory Zone, part of the Design & Make Expo.

 

Peer networking

Connect at a private evening event—and keep the conversation going at AU keynotes, exhibits, and receptions.

 

See how industry leaders are solving real-world challenges

Hear how leading companies are applying digital factory processes to solve real problems and engage in meaningful discussion with the people behind the results. Plus, your Digital Factory Summit access includes AU 2025 keynotes, exhibits, receptions, and more.

Space is limited. Register, save the sessions, and reserve your spot today.

