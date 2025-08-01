& Construction
Join fellow industry leaders and explore how organizations like yours are using digital factory processes to better plan, design, build, and operate their factories—increasing agility, flexibility, and time to market. You'll uncover actionable insights from companies solving real-world challenges—and walk away with strategies you can apply to your own digital transformation.
Hear how your peers in manufacturing are tackling factory transformation—with a range of real-world customer stories.
Get hands-on with Autodesk solutions and speak with product experts at the Digital Factory Zone, part of the Design & Make Expo.
Connect at a private evening event—and keep the conversation going at AU keynotes, exhibits, and receptions.
Hear how leading companies are applying digital factory processes to solve real problems and engage in meaningful discussion with the people behind the results. Plus, your Digital Factory Summit access includes AU 2025 keynotes, exhibits, receptions, and more.
Purchase your Autodesk University 2025 conference pass today—Digital Factory Summit access is included at no extra cost.
Be sure to favorite the Digital Factory Summit sessions so they appear on your AU agenda—they all take place on Wednesday, Sept 17.
Join fellow attendees for a private evening event and keep the discussion going—RSVP to reserve your spot on Wednesday, Sept 17.