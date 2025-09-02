DIGITAL AU 2025 | September 16-18

Media & Entertainment at AU 2025

Explore the future of creativity with insights on AI, open standards, and cloud collaboration. Learn from innovators in media and entertainment who are using AI to elevate storytelling. Connect with industry leaders and visionaries shaping what’s next.

M&E Featured Classes

Elevate your knowledge of AI and grow your technical skillset

Tuesday, Sep 16 | 8:00 - 9:00 AM

Crafting Expressive Face Animation in Maya

Explore the fundamentals of creating expressive facial animation in Maya with Alex Ferreira Simoes, Founder of Animation Flow. From understanding key facial shapes to enhancing emotions with nuanced details, he’ll break down essential techniques that bring characters to life. He’ll also discuss how strong posing, clear silhouettes, and exaggeration contribute to readability and charm, ensuring that every expression feels intentional and engaging. 

 

Tuesday, SEP 16 | 8:00 - 9:00 AM

Using AI to Create OSL Shaders in 3ds Max

Open Shading Language (OSL) in 3ds Max empowers artists to craft custom procedural materials, enabling intricate control over textures and surface properties. However, developing or altering OSL shaders traditionally demands a solid grasp of scripting and shader logic. In this session, learn how to use AI tools to assist in the creation of OSL shaders. Discover how to generate shader code using natural language prompts, refine scripts, and seamlessly integrate them within 3ds Max projects.

 

Tuesday, Sep 16 | 1:00 - 2:00 PM

Releasing the Power of the "CAT" in 3ds Max for Animation

Quickly develop and tweak essential game animations such as idle, walk, run, jump, and die. CAT also supports integration with custom motion data, making it ideal for both original content creation and iteration. Whether you're a game developer or an educator working with students, CAT empowers you to produce polished, expressive animations full of personality and emotion. In this session, we’ll walk through the fundamentals, from rigging a mesh to exporting animation-ready FBX files.

 

Tuesday, Sep 16 | 3:00 - 4:00 PM

Fully Integrated Production Workflow for Feature Films

This case study will provide a complete overview of the motion picture workflow process, using various Autodesk tools to facilitate production from submitted script to final delivery of a film. Using Twisted Pictures' recent feature "Trust," Post Production Supervisor Kevin O'Neill will examine the process of guiding the film from preproduction through production and post production and to the final delivery of all materials to the distributor.

 

M&E Industry Keynote

AI is changing the way creators bring stories to life. In the M&E Keynote at AU 2025, discover how Autodesk is supercharging creative workflows with AI - empowering artists to tell bigger and bolder stories, while opening the door for more creators to join and thrive in today's creative economy.

Eager to learn more?

YouTube

Tune into Autodesk M&E’s YouTube channel for behind-the-scenes breakdowns, hands-on tutorials, and inspiring artist spotlights. 

 

Blog

Read our blog for the latest product updates, insights, and stories from the artists and studios shaping the future of film, TV, and games. 

 

Creator Community

Join the Autodesk Flow Studio community to connect with fellow creators, share your work, and get real-time tips from your peers.

 

