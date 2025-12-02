Future Forward: AI Innovation in Media & Entertainment

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
This summit features immersive exploration into the evolving intersection of creativity and technology. This dynamic event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and storytellers to showcase how AI and emerging technologies are transforming media and entertainment—from design collaboration to production tracking.
Session 1
Augmented Creativity: Tools for a New Era of Storytelling – Highlights from AU 2025 M&E Industry Keynote
Featured Speaker: Leona Frank (Senior Director, M&E Marketing, Autodesk)
Session 2
In this session learn how Autodesk is leveraging the power of AI to boost Artist Creativity and Efficiency.
Featured Speaker: Samit Shetty (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk)
Session 3
An expert and customer panel discussion on how to integrate AI mindfully to empower artists to create more, not do more. Featured Speakers: Phil Pham (Founder , Island City Solutions), Anoop A K (CIO, BOT VFX), Mehrdad Farzi (CG Supervisor,Lemon Sky), Dr. Rajeev Rastogi (Managing Director and Founder, White Apple LLP)
Session 1
Learn how Futureworks have optimized data transfer with Flow Production tracking for high end vfx pipelines.
Featured Speaker: Krishna Prasad (CTO, FutureWorks Studios)
Session 2
In this session learn how Anima delivered award winning projects like Moomin Valley, Fleak and North.
Featured Speaker: Elvis Chew (Studio Director, Anima Vitae)
Session 3
Join us for an indepth look at how Flow Studio is revolutionizing 3d Animation and vfx workflows by leveraging the power of AI.
Featured Speaker: Siddharth Bolurker (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk)
Session 4
A master class in performance-driven animation, covering cover acting fundamentals, action shot execution, expressive dialogue syncing and the use of AI to turbocharge animation workflows.
Featured Speaker: Madhur Pole (Animation Director, 88 Pictures)
Session 5
In this session learn how you can use the connected workflows of the M&E Collections to build efficient game animation workflows.
Featured Speaker: Do Wan Kim (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk)