Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit
Discover how Autodesk’s Digital Factory empowers manufacturers to transform operations with smart layouts, real-time insights, and Industry 4.0-ready solutions.
This session will explore how Autodesk’s Digital Factory approach empowers manufacturers to accelerate operational transformation—starting from layout planning and production simulation to real-time operational insights.
Using a suite of integrated solutions including AutoCAD, Inventor, FlexSim, Fusion Operation, Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), and Tandem, learn how manufacturers can:
Autodesk
How to buy
Support
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2025 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved