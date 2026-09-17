Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit 2026

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Session 1
Daniel Rhodes, National Design Technology Leader, BLP.
See how Billard Leece Partnership used connected data and cloud collaboration to transform one of Australia's most complex healthcare projects.
Session 2
Kevin Hogan, Head of Design & Digital Engineering, Kapitol Group.
Many projects still run on disconnected workflows, PDFs and spreadsheets. See how trusted models improve outcomes — a shift in operating model, not software
Session 3
Julie Jupp, Deputy Director & Associate Professor, UTS.
Hear why AI scales when reliable information and accountable workflows become part of the operating model — not when organisations simply own platforms or run pilots.
Session 1
Stephan Gumpert, Autodesk, Ewan Opie, Holmes Group and Sam Zhang, Davis Ogilvie.
Hear directly from industry practitioners on how converging ideas, tools and teams is driving real innovation and impact — and what it takes to turn connected ways of working into tangible outcomes on real projects.
Session 2
Anusree Bhowmik & Hashir Wani, Technical Sales Sr. Associates, Autodesk.
One connected workflow — from concept in Forma through Revit and Civil 3D to an immersive review in Workshop XR. Continue the design, don't recreate it.
Session 3
Dmitrii Semko & Chaitanya Belsare, Technical Sales Specialists, Autodesk.
Discover how connected digital workflows help you validate designs with greater confidence. See rules-based model checking, reality capture against site conditions, and immersive review in Workshop XR.
Session 4
Satheesh Kumar, Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk.
Move beyond disconnected CAD workflows to connected product development — linking people, processes and data to collaborate better and get products to market faster.
Session 5
Pouya Ghobadi, Senior Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk.
See how Vault PLM connects engineering data with business processes — raising, reviewing, approving and tracking changes on one fully traceable platform.
Pick up the line for a short, spoken conversation about how your organisation is actually using AI today. In a few minutes you'll get a personalised readiness profile.