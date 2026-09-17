AI in action. Connected data. Integrated workflows.

Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit 2026

Over two days, the Digital Innovation Summit brought together industry leaders and Autodesk experts to explore how AI, connected data and converged workflows are reshaping the Architecture, Engineering & Construction and Design & Manufacturing industries. Every session is now available to watch on demand - dive in below.

Day 1 - Connected Intelligence: The New Operating Model for Design & Make

Session 1

Your Data Is the Advantage

Daniel Rhodes, National Design Technology Leader, BLP.

See how Billard Leece Partnership used connected data and cloud collaboration to transform one of Australia's most complex healthcare projects.

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Session 2

The Convergence Imperative

Kevin Hogan, Head of Design & Digital Engineering, Kapitol Group.

Many projects still run on disconnected workflows, PDFs and spreadsheets. See how trusted models improve outcomes — a shift in operating model, not software

 

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Session 3

From Pilots to Payoff

Julie Jupp, Deputy Director & Associate Professor, UTS.

Hear why AI scales when reliable information and accountable workflows become part of the operating model — not when organisations simply own platforms or run pilots.

 

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Day 2 - From Insight to Execution: Connected Workflows in Action

Session 1

Customer Spotlight – Converging ideas, Innovation and Impact

Stephan Gumpert, Autodesk, Ewan Opie, Holmes Group and Sam Zhang, Davis Ogilvie. 

Hear directly from industry practitioners on how converging ideas, tools and teams is driving real innovation and impact — and what it takes to turn connected ways of working into tangible outcomes on real projects.

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Session 2

AEC Track - From Concept to Experience: A Connected AEC Workflow

Anusree Bhowmik & Hashir Wani, Technical Sales Sr. Associates, Autodesk.

One connected workflow — from concept in Forma through Revit and Civil 3D to an immersive review in Workshop XR. Continue the design, don't recreate it.

 

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Session 3

AEC Track - Design Validation Through Interoperability & Immersive Review

Dmitrii Semko & Chaitanya Belsare, Technical Sales Specialists, Autodesk.

Discover how connected digital workflows help you validate designs with greater confidence. See rules-based model checking, reality capture against site conditions, and immersive review in Workshop XR.

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Session 4

D&M Track - Engineering Without Boundaries: The Future of Connected Product Development

Satheesh Kumar, Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk.

Move beyond disconnected CAD workflows to connected product development — linking people, processes and data to collaborate better and get products to market faster.

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Session 5

D&M Track - Engineering Change Without the Chaos: Vault PLM

Pouya Ghobadi, Senior Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk.

See how Vault PLM connects engineering data with business processes — raising, reviewing, approving and tracking changes on one fully traceable platform.

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Autodesk AI hotline

The AI Readiness Hotline

Pick up the line for a short, spoken conversation about how your organisation is actually using AI today. In a few minutes you'll get a personalised readiness profile. 

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