& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Join Inferstudio as they walk through how they used Flow Studio's AI mocap in their recent project.
Join the workshop and learn how to use AI tools that don't compromise your creative control.
Discover Flow Studio and leave inspired with new connections over bites and drinks
Flow Studio is an AI-powered 3D toolset that turns the stories you imagine into the ones you make, removing friction from your animation workflow so creativity stays front and centre.
—Juan Carlos Galindo, Head of New Technologies at Boxel Studio
— Sam Wickert, Director of SoKrispyMedia
- Dean Hughes, Shooter & Editor at Corridor
Attend any of the following in-person activities (registration required) to receive a free 1-month Pro license:
Please note: the license is valid for 1 month, and each person may claim only one license. Activation steps for your license will be provided within each activity.
Get access to session recordings, recaps, and exclusive content after the event by filling out the form on this page. You can also try Flow Studio with the Free tier, which includes access to features like AI mocap, text- or image-to-3D prompting, AI rigging preview, and more. See what’s included.
Flow Studio provides a wide range of AI-powered tools designed to speed up your creative process. Key features include: markerless motion capture, Video-to-3D Scene technology, and automatic generation of essential elements like camera tracking, clean plates, alpha masks, and character passes.
Everything is export-ready for your preferred 3D tools—like Maya, Blender, or Unreal—so you can easily refine and build on your work with full creative control.
Some Autodesk AI features do not leverage machine learning and so do not require data for training of the underlying models. When an AI feature does require data for training, Autodesk uses different data sources depending on the feature. You can learn more about whether an Autodesk AI feature relies on machine learning and what data sources are used for training on the feature’s AI transparency card, located within the Trusted AI section of Autodesk's Trust Center. Note: Additional transparency cards are coming soon.
Many traditional AI tools can feel like a black box - a one-click solution where you don’t have much control over the outcome. Flow Studio is different. It’s designed to work with you, not just for you. Flow Studio offers controllable, directable AI that puts you in charge. You can guide the process, refine the results, and shape the final output so it truly reflects your creative vision. It’s not about pressing a button and hoping for the best—it’s about having the right tools to bring your ideas to life, with AI as your creative enabler.
To access Flow Studio commercial or educational license, you must be 18 years or older.