Automotive Innovation Forum

AIF is more than an event. You can access material related to AIF whenever you want. Our content hub features not only the event videos but also solution updates as well as articles and case studies on topics ranging from manufacturing and design to the Digital Factory.
The latest AIF brought together the field's most talented minds for two full days of networking with thought leaders and experts in design, manufacturing and engineering. Attendees also heard executives share their vision for the future of mobility.
Check out some highlights here.
AIF provides a platform for a global community of leaders and innovators to explore, meet, and discuss innovations that will shape the future of the industry.
Discover new and efficient ways of working to push the boundaries of creativity and visualization. Explore the latest in Alias, VRED and Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid), collaborative VR, CMF design, laser scanning and more.
Learn how to improve process efficiency, leverage automation, and reduce costs by streamlining manufacturing operations. Discover how Digital Factory can help you design, build, and operate better factories.