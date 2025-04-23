Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Join us for an exclusive post-AIA Mixer with Amy Bunszel, EVP of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Solutions at Autodesk. Mingle with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and dive deeper into the innovations shaping the future of design and construction—all in a relaxed, inspiring setting just steps from the conference.
Space is limited—please fill in this form to RSVP your attendance.
