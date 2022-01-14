Subheadline

Image courtesy of Binyan Studio

Image Courtesy Serhat Sezgin

What is 3D modeling?

3D modeling is the process of using software to create a mathematical representation of a 3-dimensional object or shape. The created object is called a 3D model and these 3-dimensional models are used in a variety of industries.

The film, television, video games, architecture, construction, product development, science and medical industries all use 3D models to visualize, simulate and render graphic designs.

What is 3D modeling used for?

3D modeling is used across a wide range of industries

  • FILM & TV

    VFX and animation studios use modeling software to create CG assets and characters for films and TV shows

    Image courtesy of Qvisten Animation

  • GAME DEVELOPMENT

    Game developers create 3D environments and characters for games and cinematics using modeling tools.

    Image courtesy of Axis Studios

  • PRODUCT DESIGN

    The manufacturing industry uses 3D modeling software for product design (US site), engineering, and concept rendering.

    Image courtesy of Diamond Works

  • ARCHITECTURE

    The architecture industry uses modeling software to render interiors and exteriors of proposed buildings and environments.

    Image Courtesy of Alt/Shift

