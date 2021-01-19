Autodesk Maya is professional 3D software for creating realistic characters and blockbuster-worthy effects.
Bring believable characters to life with engaging animation tools.
Shape 3D objects and scenes with intuitive modeling tools.
Create realistic effects—from explosions to cloth simulation.
Maya’s powerful tools help you iterate faster so you can focus on creativity and meet deadlines.
Add fine details to characters and scenes, and deliver quality work that keeps clients coming back.
Top artists in the industry rely on Maya to create the most complex shots, characters, and worlds.
Whether you’re animating lifelike digi doubles or lovable cartoon characters, Maya has the animation toolset to bring your 3D assets to life.
—Gaspard Roche, Associate Head of Characters, Mikros Animation
—Amaan Akram, Head of VFX, Untold Studios
—Jocelyn Birsch, Director of Experience, The Mill
—Thomas Kutschera, Head of Groom CFX, Pixomondo
Watch how Framestore developed stunning character animations for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Maya.
Qvisten Animation built an OpenUSD (Universal Scene Description) asset pipeline with Maya to streamline teamwork and future-proof productions.
Discover how the team at Warner Bros. Games Avalanche created and refined characters, animations, and cinematics for the highly anticipated fantasy game using Maya.
Watch talks from industry experts and discover new tools, workflows, and more.
Find modeling, rigging, animation, FX, and rendering tutorials to get you producing digital content.
Maya is a professional 3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering toolset, designed for creating realistic characters and blockbuster-worthy effects.
From fantastic creatures to sweeping landscapes and explosive battle sequences, top artists, modelers, and animators rely on Maya’s award-winning toolset to bring today’s most-loved animated and live-action films, TV shows, and video games to life.
Maya is used by 3D modelers, animators, lighting artists, and FX artists across the film, TV, and games industries.
Maya and 3ds Max are used by creative studios around the world for animation, modeling, visual effects, and rendering. Learn when to choose Maya (US Site) and when to choose 3ds Max (US Site).
Maya can run on Microsoft® Windows®, Apple® macOS®, and Linux®. See Maya system requirements (US Site) for details.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit Autodesk support.
With a subscription to Maya software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Maya here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of an annual Maya subscription is
Students (US Site) and teachers (US Site) at qualified academic institutions worldwide are eligible for free access to Autodesk software for one-year through the Autodesk Education Community (US Site).
Bring breathtaking scenes and characters to life for film, TV, and games.
All of the creative tools you need to build a powerful and scalable 3D animation pipeline for complex simulations, effects, and rendering.