Get help and connect with experts

The Autodesk Assistant can answer common sales or support questions and, if you need more help, connect you to an agent.

Send us feedback

Suggest a new feature or improvement for a product.

 

Report suspected phishing emails or other concerns.

 

Report unlicensed or unauthorized use of Autodesk products.

 

Learn more

Find out more about Autodesk news, initiatives, and career opportunities, or contact our public relations office.

 

Find mailing addresses for Autodesk offices worldwide.

 

Explore programs for resellers, service providers, and referral partners.

 

Frequently asked questions

How can I talk to someone at Autodesk if I need help?

The Autodesk Assistant can answer common questions and, if you need more help, connect you to a sales or support agent.

How can I contact someone on the Autodesk sales team for help with purchasing?

The Autodesk Assistant can connect you to a sales agent. If you’d like to talk rather than chat, just let the agent know.

Where can I find phone numbers for Autodesk customer service, sales, and support?

The Autodesk Assistant can answer common sales or support questions and, if you need more help, connect you to an agent. 

Where can I get technical support for Autodesk products and services?

The Autodesk Assistant can provide answers to common questions from our extensive knowledge base and, if you need more help, connect you to a technical support specialist. 

How do I contact Fusion 360 Sales?

The Autodesk Assistant can connect you to a sales agent. If you’d like to talk rather than chat, just let the sales agent know.

See more FAQ