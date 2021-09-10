As a leading provider of consulting and engineering services worldwide, California-based Tetra Tech is home to technical experts in the areas of science, research, engineering, construction, and information technology. Tetra Tech’s innovative, sustainable solutions help clients address their water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development challenges, while its deep-seated commitment to safety is at the forefront of every project.

Tetra Tech has two concurrent goals moving forward: to implement a “customer first” approach and to become a technology leader in its industry. The company wanted to find ways of driving customer satisfaction by engineering a better project starting with the design phase.