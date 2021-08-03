Ganas Manufacturing is a startup providing full-service architectural millwork and bespoke furniture-making, with a specialty in woodworking and in-house metalworking. Launched in 2015, the Detroit-based shop is 15 people strong, which puts them in a uniquely agile position.

“We can be nimble in the projects we take on and flexible in our capabilities because we’re smaller,” says CEO and founder Richard Ganas. “Our sweet spot is design-driven projects that aren’t a good fit for larger shops. We are craftsmen by trade so we have attention to detail in realizing the vision of the architect or designer. We excel at one-off statement pieces for public and private spaces.”

This kind of bespoke work can be a serious engineering challenge because there are no previous projects or parts libraries to reference. But this is exactly what this team is passionate about.

“We have a lot of things working against us,” Ganas says. “Timelines and budgets are tight. Everything is new and custom. There is an extreme amount of detail. That’s what excites us about working here. Of course, we’re always looking for technology that allows us to do our job better.”