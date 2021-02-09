Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro is web-based and has no desktop operating system requirements. See BIM Collaborate Pro system requirements for details.
Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro is a cloud-based design collaboration and design management software that enables teams to:
Organize project data, democratize access, and connect.
Improve project visibility to deliver on time.
Work together on increasingly complex projects.
Co-author in Revit, Civil 3D, or Plant 3D.
Remove fragmented workspaces and connect teams with a central source of truth.
Securely manage project data, track progress, and deliver on time.
Use model visuals, flexible workflows, automated analysis tools, and more.
Collaborate securely, anytime and anywhere. Centralize Civil 3D files in one location to keep teams on the same page and visualize design changes to see their impact.
Collaborate in Revit with anyone, anywhere securely in the cloud, and visualize an aggregated project model in your browser. Sync changes in real time and publish when ready.
Enable teams can access the right data, optimize review processes, gain insights into project progress, and use model coordination and clash detection tools.”
Manage multidiscipline teams and data using project-based workflows in one environment.
Store, review, and share project documentation in the cloud with useful management features.
Quickly identify and resolve clashes and design errors prior to construction.
For teams that review design work, give feedback, and coordinate models.
For teams that need to co-author in Revit, Civil 3D, or Plant 3D and manage data exchange.
Expedite your understanding of BIM Collaborate Pro functionality and hit the ground running.
Learn how connecting BIM and geographic information systems (GIS) lets you work in context.
Discover the features and benefits of BIM Collaborate Pro in this design collaboration webinar collection.
BIM Collaborate Pro connects architecture, engineering, and construction teams on a single platform to make collaboration simpler. It improves communication, accelerates project timelines, and reduces rework and RFIs.
BIM Collaborate Pro is used by AEC teams across disciplines, but is particularly useful for project managers, project architects, BIM leads, and digital practice managers.
Your BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro projects can be hosted in either the Australia, US, or EU storage locations. If you need further information or guidance on determining where your projects are hosted, please visit the comprehensive FAQ about regional data storage.
Tandem for AEC is an entitlement to Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, so you will have access to Tandem for AEC as part of your subscription to Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. For EBA customers, it is a standalone offering you can request to be made available under your Token Flex agreement.
Your Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
